Southeast Asian American Studies Conference set for July 2017

Lowell, Mass. (Dec. 23, 2016) — The 2017 Southeast Asian American Studies conference will be held July 27-29, 2017 at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in Lowell, Mass.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Community Engagement, Research, and Policy in Action.” Their call for proposals is open until Feb. 1, 2017.

The 2017 conference will highlight Southeast Asian American communities in New England. Lowell, Mass., is home to the second largest Cambodian American population in the United States, as well as Vietnamese, Lao, Burmese, and Bhutanese Americans. Nearby Dorchester, Mass, and Providence, R.I., are home to significant Vietnamese and Lao American populations, respectively.

This conference also seeks to build bridges across disciplines (humanities, social sciences, and sciences) and across/among scholars, artists, policymakers, and community members. The conference is seeking presentations that explore the range of approaches to Southeast Asian American Studies; how to foster communication and collaboration between fields and disciplines; interdisciplinary approaches that have been fruitful; and the challenges to working across disciplinary boundaries.

The conference also seeks presentations on the opportunities and challenges of community-engaged research, the role of scholarship in enabling social change for diverse SEAA communities; engaging with SEAA communities enrich and inform scholarship, and vice versa.

The conference is seeking papers and panels from the humanities, social sciences, and sciences — particularly in the areas of education, health, and public policy — as well as from community organizations.

Since the first Southeast Asians in the Diaspora conference in 2005 at UC Riverside – which began as a conversation between scholars in Vietnam Studies, Southeast Asian area studies, and Asian American studies – the field has expanded into an established field concerned with a range of issues in Southeast Asian America. This conference seeks to build on this growth of Southeast Asian American Studies and continue to explore ways to work with communities, advocate for change, and formulate policy initiatives.

For further information visit https://www.uml.edu/ conferences/seaas-2017.

