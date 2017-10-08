Save the Date – Hmong Cultural Center 25th Anniversary Celebration, Dec. 13, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Sept. 18, 2017) — Hmong Cultural Center will commemorate a major milestone, the organization’s 25th anniversary from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 2017 at its offices located at 375 University Avenue West, Suite 204, Saint Paul, Minn.

Importantly, the event will also celebrate the formal launch of the Hmong Folk Arts Experience interactive exhibit. This one-of-a-kind museum quality exhibit will through educational display panels and iPad stations allow Hmong Cultural Center in a very substantive way throughout the year teach Hmong and the broader St. Paul and Minnesota community about the rich Hmong cultural arts heritage including the Qeej and other Hmong musical instruments, wedding and funeral songs and the Hmong embroidery tradition, helping the center bring its multicultural education mission to an even wider audience in the coming years.

Please make your plans now to join us the evening of December 13 and stay tuned for additional details!