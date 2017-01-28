Resources for Southeast Asian Americans fearing deportation

The Southeast Asia Resource Action Center has compiled a list of resources for Southeast Asian Americans who are fearing deportation under rapidly changing laws under the new Donald Trump administration.

SEARAC states that President Trump’s recent executive orders expanding deportation have left community members with pending deportation orders fearful for themselves and their loved ones. It is a scary time for immigrants and refugees everywhere, SEARAC states, and resisting hateful and divisive policies targeting communities is a priority.

To combat misinformation, ease uncertainty, and empower impacted individuals and families, SEARAC would like people to share the following resources that provide some helpful information, guidance, and legal options for those who could be targeted for deportation. SEARAC recommends that the following materials be reviewed with an experienced legal advocate who can thoroughly walk through your options and your rights with the concerned individual.