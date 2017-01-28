Raja Krishnamoorthi holds district ceremony

SCHAUMBURG, Ill (Jan. 27, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) hosted an open house and ceremonial swearing-in Friday at his district office in Schaumburg, Ill.

In front of a crowd so large it spilled into the building’s hallway, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (IL-D) discussed the magnitude of the challenges facing the country and Raja’s role in addressing them. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was also present.

The oath of office was administered by U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall, for whom Raja clerked following his graduation from law school.

“It was an honor to be joined by so many constituents, friends and family today, as well as such notable mentors and role models as Senator Durbin, County Board President Preckwinkle, and Judge Gottschall,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I look forward to continuing to stand up in Washington for the middle class. We need to make sure that growing and strengthening the middle class is a top priority on Capitol Hill. My constituents told me repeatedly today that repealing the Affordable Care Act will be a devastating blow for so many working families as well as the economy at large.”

Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs. He serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

In addition, Raja serves as the ranking member, and top Democrat, on the Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits, and Administrative Rules. Krishnamoorthi served as an Illinois Special Assistant Attorney General in the public corruption unit and as Illinois Deputy Treasurer before becoming president of small businesses in the Chicago area focused on the national security and renewable energy sectors. He and his wife, Priya, a physician, live in Schaumburg with their two sons and baby daughter.

