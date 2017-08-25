‘Pull Back the Curtain’ gala

MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 25, 2017) — SEWA – AIFW will hold its annual gala, “Pull Back the Curtain” from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, 2017 at the Minnetonka Community Centre, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd,, Minnetonka, MN 55345.

Come celebrate South Asian culture in the Twin Cities with SEWA-AIFW and enjoy a night of authentic Indian food, entertainment, music and keynote speaker Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 7 p.m.

To register online visit www.sewa-aifw.org. Tickets are $50 for one or $80 for two which will sponsor a program for one year.

Formed in 2004, SEWA-AIFW is a non-governmental, nonprofit 501c3 organization committed to bringing total family wellness to the South Asian Indian community. According to the 2010 Census, the South Asian population is the second largest Asian Immigrant group in Minnesota, 38,000+. SEWA-AIFW serves the vulnerable and undeserved populations from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Trinidad, Guyana, and the Caribbean diaspora.

For more information visit https://www.sewa-aifw.org. The SEWA-AIFW offices at 3702 E Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55406. The SEWA mainline is 763-234-8301. The 24/7 Crisis line is 952-912-9100.