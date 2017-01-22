Program remembers 75th anniversary of Japanese-American incarceration during WWII

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan 21, 2017) — The 75th Anniversary of the Japanese-American Incarceration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended.

On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, beginning the incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, most of whom were U.S. citizens, during World War II. On Sunday, February 19, the 75th anniversary of the executive order, visitors to the Minnesota History Center can attend a program remembering this painful chapter in American history and reflect on the question: “Could this happen again?”

This event, created in partnership with the Twin Cities chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, will feature local survivors, theater readings from internees’ letters and diaries directed by Rick Shiomi, music from Kogen Taiko and more.

Attendees can also view the one-day exhibit “Asian Pacific Legal Experience in America: Opportunity, Economics, Racism and Hope” exploring the legal journey of Asian-Americans throughout U.S. history. The exhibit is provided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

