Post inaugural marches around the country

Around the country and the world thousands of people attended marches in cities on Saturday to call for unity in the face of fear of disenfranchisement under the new President Donald Trump administration, with legislation already produced in Congress.

In Chicago, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) addressed a crowd of over 150,000 people at the Chicago Women’s March. He urged women and all Americans to stand up and fight for their rights.

“Today’s march was about people from every walk of life coming together to declare their support for the rights of women and all Americans,”Krishnamoorthi said. “Women’s rights are human rights. A loud chorus of voices including mine will speak up for the rights of women and all Americans to make a better life in this country. I’m proud to be here today and to continue this fight in Congress.”

