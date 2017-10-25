Police brutality group to appear at law enforcement licensure meeting

MINNEAPOLIS (Oct. 25, 2017) — Communities United Against Police Brutality is holding a Speak Out at POST Board Meeting event 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at 1600 University Ave. W., St. Paul, Minn.

Communities United Against Police Brutality will speak out at the meeting of the POST Board, the state licensing agency for law enforcement officers. Recent media revelations exposed the POST Board’s routine failure to take action on the licenses of officers who have engaged in domestic violence, drunk driving and other serious crimes.

Communities United Against Police Brutality has worked for six years to pressure the POST Board to follow its own statutes and administrative rules. The POST is accused of tossing out valid complaints of the community including 31 complaints of misconduct related to the Metro Gang Strike Force and complaints against the chief law enforcement officers of multiple police agencies.

Despite the revelations and ongoing community concerns, the POST Board recently announced that it will “consider” raising its standards for their licensees. Communities United Against Police Brutality is saying that this is not enough. The statements fail to address the ongoing lawbreaking of the POST Board itself in refusing to act on complaints.

“For years, the POST Board has skirted the law and failed to hold their licensees accountable for harming the community,” said Dave Bicking, CUAPB board member. “The community will now be confronting the board directly to demand immediate change.”

Click here for a list of community demands.

www.CUAPB.org