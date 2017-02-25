PETA mourns Alan Colmes passing

PETA mourns Alan Colmes passing1
Dear Editor:
I lament the passing of Fox News TV and radio host Alan Colmes, a caring soul and a longtime friend to PETA who despised cruelty to animals.
Over the years, I had the pleasure and good fortune to be interviewed by Alan from time to time, both on Hannity & Colmes — the Fox News show where he was the perfect foil for his Republican cohost—and later on his syndicated radio program, The Alan Colmes Show.
He was always kind and respectful to his guests, in sharp contrast to the coarse and antagonistic tone that has become all too common. Never one to pass up an opportunity to engage in conversations about animal rights issues, he gave PETA a forum to discuss everything from the controversy surrounding the killing of Cecil the lion and Harambe the gorilla to our campaign to free the orcas held captive at SeaWorld.
Animals need all the friends they can get, and his death leaves them short an important one. In his memory, let’s exercise our right to speak up for those whose interests are often ignored, by choosing a vegan meal or a pleather belt or adding an extra half-hour to the family dog’s walk. Visit PETA.org to read about other ways to help the animals Alan loved.
Very truly yours,
Ingrid E. Newkirk
President
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
1536 16th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
