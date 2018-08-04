Parks Board to hold Asian community input session on superintendent hiring

MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 4, 2018) — The city of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is hosting a community listening session from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Urban Research Outreach Center, 2001 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The event is to hear from Asian communities as applications to serve as the new MPRB Superintendent are considered. A news release with more information is attached and pasted below.

Led by local recruiting firm KPCompanies, the nationwide search kicked off earlier this summer with a series of public listening sessions and a website, www.MPRBSuperSearch.com , which features details about the search process, listening sessions and how to apply. The MPRB Superintendent provides leadership for a staff of approximately 550 full-time and 1,150 temporary Minneapolis Parks employees, oversees an annual operating and capital budget of more than $100 million, and serves as an ambassador to the community and other governmental agencies.

There will be a Hmong interpreter, children’s activities, light food and refreshments provided at this listening session.

Former MPRB Superintendent Jayne Miller left the MPRB in February 2018 to take a position in Pittsburgh, Penn. Superintendent Emeritus Mary Merrill was selected to act as interim superintendent through Oct. 31, 2018.

For reasonable modification because of a disability or additional language interpretation, please contact the MPRB Community Outreach Department in advance of the listening session so arrangements can be made prior to the meeting. Contact Ying Lee at (612) 230-6543, [email protected] or use the Minnesota Relay System at 711. Providing at least 72 hours advance notice will help to ensure availability.

Four public listening sessions – one each in North, Northeast, South and Southwest Minneapolis – were conducted in July. Applications for the superintendent job opened July 12, 2018 and will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Click the link below to view the job description:

Superintendent Job Description