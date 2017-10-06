Parallel Liberation Struggles conference

MINNEAPOLIS (Oct. 6, 2017) — The Parallel Liberation Struggles: Lessons in Resistance conference is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in Keller Hall, Room 3-210 on the campus of the University of Minnesota, 200 Union Street S.E., Minneapolis. Lunch also will be provided.

Speakers and panelists from around the United States will present on how various communities of oppressed peoples suffer and respond to structural, cultural, and direct violence. The conference will open with brief vignettes delivered by individuals who have personal or family memories of specific acts of oppression directed against them.

The presentations that follow will explore the similarities in violence used against African Americans, Native Americans, Jews, Muslims, Palestinians, Armenians and other groups victimized by colonialism, apartheid, genocide, and ethnic cleansing. The means and methods of resistance will be reviewed as responses to the oppressions. Impetus for this conference is a commemoration of 100 years of resistance to the 1917 Balfour Declaration beginning the settler-colonial project on Palestinian land.

Conference speakers and presenters include Philip Weiss, Dhoruba bin Wahad (Black Panthers), Nadia Ben-Youssef (Adalah Justice Project), Alan D. Gross (American Indian Movement), Jennifer Bing (American Field Service Committee, No Way To Treat a Child), and Erika Levy (Jewish Voice For Peace).

There is no charge for the Conference, however advanced registration is requested through mn.breakthebonds.org.

Conference co-sponsors include MN Break the Bonds Campaign, WAMM – Women Against Military Madness, Anti-War Committee, Middle East Peace Now, Jewish Voice for Peace – TC, National Lawyers Guild, American Muslims for Palestine, Students for Justice in Palestine, Minnesotans Against Islamophobia, Socialist Action.