Otto Bremer Trust awards 150 grants totaling $8.9 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Oct. 3, 2017) — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $8,856,705 million in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“We’re proud to support organizations that are providing essential resources for their communities,” said Brian Lipschultz, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “These grant recipients are making a positive impact throughout the region.”

The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, Minn., is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, a successful banker and community business leader. OBT owns 92 percent of Bremer Bank and also manages a diversified investment portfolio. The mission of OBT is to invest in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Since its inception, OBT has invested more than $600 million in organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin. Visit ottobremer.org.

A list of grants awarded to organizations in the metro area and statewide is included below. For a complete list of grants, review the full release on our website.

Twin Cities Metro Area

American Indian Family Center, Saint Paul, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide American Indian families with youth, family, employment, education, mental health, and substance use services enriched by traditional American Indian values and culture.

Anew Bam, Saint Paul, MN, $25,000. For general operations to provide academic support opportunities, along with social and emotional development support.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, Saint Paul, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide out-of-school time programs to at-risk youth in the Twin Cities.

Breakthrough Twin Cities, Saint Paul, MN, $75,000. For general operations to prepare under-resourced students for college success with academic support, social-emotional skill building, and case management.

The Bridge for Youth, Minneapolis, MN, $100,000. For general operating support to provide crisis intervention, shelter and support services to homeless youth and to provide affordable housing options to older homeless youth.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN, $150,000. To support Hope Street which provides emergency shelter and services to homeless youth aged 18-20.

Community Partners with Youth, New Brighton, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide out-of-school-time programming for at-risk youth in grades K-8.

Conservation Corps dba Conservation Corps Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN, $30,000. To expand and enhance opportunities for diverse youth to lead and serve in their communities while preparing them for further education and future jobs.

Cornerstone Advocacy Service, Bloomington, MN, $25,000. To increase safety, financial stability and financial capability for survivors of domestic violence.

Dakota Woodlands, Inc., Eagan, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide basic needs and supportive services for homeless women and children in Dakota County.

DARTS, West Saint Paul, MN, $15,000. To support the Learning Buddies Program which engages seniors to help elementary students reach basic reading proficiency levels.

Domestic Abuse Project, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $45,000. To provide trauma-informed therapy, advocacy, and case management services to whole families in order to break the intergenerational cycle of violence and build healthy and safe families.

East Side Elders, Saint Paul, MN, $25,000. For general operations to provide services to help seniors to remain in their home of choice for as long as they are able, safely, with independence and dignity.

Eastside Meals on Wheels, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $25,000. To upgrade equipment and for general operating support for meal delivery to aging and disabled neighbors in NE and SE Minneapolis and St Anthony Village.

ESR, Inc., Stillwater, MN, $20,000. To help adults with disabilities in Washington County secure and maintain employment in independent community jobs.

EVOLVE Adoption & Family Services, Stillwater, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide foster care and outreach services to families in the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin.

The Family Place, Saint Paul, MN, $100,000. To provide homeless and precariously housed families with education and empowerment with a goal of achieving permanent stability.

Family Promise in Anoka County, Ramsey, MN, $39,280. To provide case management services for families outside the shelter to move more quickly into secure housing, and to provide follow-up to ensure long-term housing independence.

Family Tree, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $60,000. For general operations to provide inclusive, intersectional and intentional reproductive and sexual health care services.

Family Values for Life, Saint Paul, MN, $25,000. For general operations of Family Values for Life to provide workshops for single parents, after-school youth enrichment, and family events for residents of St. Paul’s East Side.

HIRED, Minneapolis, MN, $55,000. For general operating support to provide employment training for low-income disadvantage job seekers from across the Twin Cities.

Hope Community, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $70,000. For general operations to provide safe, healthy, affordable housing and community spaces, and engage community members in opportunities to create stronger lives for themselves and their families.

Hunger Solutions Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN, $40,000. To build the capacity of Twin Cities metro area food shelves by supporting the improvement of anti-hunger services provided to low-income and vulnerable groups.

Jeremiah Program, Minneapolis, MN, $40,000. To support low-income single mothers in attaining a college degree and preparing their children for school.

Joyce Preschool, Minneapolis, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide bilingual early childhood education along with support and leadership development for low-income and/or Latinx parents.

Keystone Community Services, Saint Paul, MN, $200,000. For general operating support of this multi-service organization that provides basic needs, youth and senior services for individuals and families in Ramsey County.

Learning Disabilities Association, Golden Valley, MN, $50,000. To provide literacy support for low-income children and youth to achieve success in school, college, and life.

The Lift Garage, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide car repairs at below-market rates for low-income clients in the Twin Cities Metro area.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN, $100,000. To provide housing services for Twin Cities refugees and families transitioning out of homeless shelters.

MAD DADS, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to promote public safety and youth development in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Saint Paul, MN, $25,000. To assess how a bus circulator system on St. Paul’s East Side may broaden the accessibility of residents to the social and economic opportunities within their neighborhoods and across the Twin Cities region.

Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $30,000. To provide employee training (WorkSkills 101) to individuals with and without disabilities at the organization’sTwin Cities facility.

Neighborhood Justice Center, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $65,000. For general operations to provide comprehensive, high quality criminal defense and crime prevention services to low-income people in the east metro.

Normandale Housing Corporation, Edina, MN, $30,000. For general operations to provide housing and supportive services for homeless individuals and families.

North East Neighborhoods Development Corporation, Saint Paul, MN, $150,000. To support the work of civic leaders in promoting citizenship, diversity and inclusion, through creation of a vibrant public space where people can assemble, learn about and reflect upon our common values and our different heritages.

Open Access Connections, Saint Paul, MN, $30,000. To provide free voice mail and supported cell phone service to the homeless and low-income community.

Open Hands Midway, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $3,500. To provide free food and household items for low-income individuals and families.

Our Savior’s Community Services, Minneapolis, MN, $30,000. To provide free English, math, citizenship, computer lab classes, and tutoring sessions for adult immigrant and refugee students in the Twin Cities.

Prevention Health Care Agency DBA Isuroon, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to strengthen organizational infrastructure to improve health and better serve Somali women and their families.

RELATE, Inc., Minnetonka, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide mental and chemical health services to individuals of all ages in the west metro Twin Cities suburbs.

RESOURCE, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. To provide Twin Cities young adults with supportive services to achieve career and education goals.

ResourceWest, Inc., Hopkins, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide services that assist the working poor in the western Twin Cities suburbs to move towards greater self-sufficiency.

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to support children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

RS EDEN, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For a case management model that assesses, links, and supports every tenant along a spectrum related to vocation, life skills, and community engagement.

St. David’s Center, Minnetonka, MN, $60,000. To improve parent-child attachment, stabilize families and reduce child protection recidivism through comprehensive assessment and relational intervention with children aged 0 to 30 months in out-of-home placement and their primary caregivers.

Science Museum of Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN, $50,000. To support the Kitty Andersen Youth Science Center which exposes youth to digital and media technology.

Seward Redesign, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $40,000. For general operations to increase livability and economic health of the Seward and Longfellow neighborhoods through small business development, housing and transportation.

Simpson Housing Services, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $200,000. For general operating support to provide emergency shelter, supportive housing, and educational services for families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Southside Community Health Services, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. For general operations to increase access to critical medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health services and reduce health disparities through comprehensive outreach and care coordination programs for south Minneapolis residents.

Ujamaa Place, Saint Paul, MN, $80,000. For general operations to provide education and employment skills training; safe and secure housing; and mental health for African American young men.

Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN), Mound, MN, $75,000. For general operations to enhance stability and self-sufficiency for low-income individuals and families in western Hennepin County.

Women of Nations, Saint Paul, MN, $35,000. For general operations for an emergency shelter that provides services to women and children fleeing domestic violence and sexual assault.

YWCA of Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN, $100,000. To provide Minneapolis students in grades K-12 with after-school and summer programs that prepare youth to be learners, leaders and creators of change.

Zion Originated Outreach Ministry, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. To provide affordable and supportive housing for chronically homeless families with children and low-income households in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Statewide

180 Degrees, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. For general operations to work with high-risk adults, youth, and families in Rochester, St. Cloud and the greater Twin Cities area.

The Foundation Center, New York, NY, $8,000. For membership renewal of this organization, which works to promote philanthropy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin communities by providing free local access to resources in order to help make positive change.

Indian Child Welfare Law Center, Minneapolis, MN, $35,000. To provide culturally relevant direct legal services and systematic advocacy for Indian families impacted by county and tribal child protection systems in northern Minnesota.

Metro-Wide Engagement on Shelter and Housing, Minneapolis, MN, $120,000. For general operations to support technical assistance and capacity building work with communities, government, and nonprofits working on homelessness statewide.

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Saint Paul, MN, $59,645. For general operations to provide comprehensive services to Minnesota veterans and their families and for relocation of offices.

Minnesota Association for the Education of Young Children, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $50,000. To build the capacity of childcare professionals in Greater Minnesota.

Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration, Maplewood, MN, $75,000. To build the capacity of nonprofits to expand volunteer engagement in Greater Minnesota.

Minnesota Council of Churches, Minneapolis, MN, $45,000. To strengthen an interfaith network of volunteers working for social justice, poverty solutions and interfaith relations.

Minnesota Council on Foundations, Minneapolis, MN, $5,000. Membership renewal for the Minnesota Food Funders Network.

Minnesota Council on Foundations, Minneapolis, MN, $100,000. To support the Executive in Residence program, which advances the voice and leadership of a seasoned expert in philanthropy to increase activity in one or more areas of impact.

Minnesota Elder Justice Center, Saint Paul, MN, $85,000. For general operations to provide state-wide services that prevent and alleviate elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

Minnesota Justice Foundation, Minneapolis, MN, $25,000. To support a program that places volunteer law students in communities to expand legal services to additional clients.

Reach Out and Read Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to develop and increase reading skills among young children and their families through local pediatric providers.