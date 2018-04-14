Otto Bremer Trust awards 119 grants totaling $7.4 million

More than $3.7 million awarded to Twin Cities Metro Area and Minnesota statewide organizations

ST. PAUL (March 26, 2018) — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded 119 grants totaling $7,456,601 to organizations across the Upper Midwest as part of its most recent grant-making cycle.

“These organizations are making a positive difference and the Otto Bremer Trust’s investments represent our continuing commitment to help strengthen communities across the region,” said Charlotte Johnson, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.

The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, Minn., is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, a successful banker and community business leader. OBT owns 92 percent of Bremer Bank and also manages a diversified investment portfolio. The mission of OBT is to invest in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Since its inception, OBT has invested more than $600 million in organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin. Visit ottobremer.org.

A list of grants awarded to organizations in the metro area and statewide is included below. For a complete list of grants, review the full release on our website.

Twin Cities Metro Area

African Economic Development Solutions, Saint Paul, MN, $30,000. For general operations to provide support to African entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Twin Cities.

Asian Women United of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide shelter and advocacy services to Asian immigrant and refugee women and their children, focusing on emotional and physical wellness of women who have endured trauma.

Augsburg College, Minneapolis, MN, $20,000. To support the Minnesota Urban Debate League.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities, Saint Paul, MN, $75,000. For general operations to provide children facing adversity one-to-one mentor relationships.

Bii Gii Wiin Community Development Loan Fund, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to improve the financial wellness of urban American Indian families through tailored training, counseling, and lending products.

Camp Fire Minnesota, Saint Louis Park, MN, $80,000. To support out-of-school time activities for youth through the Camp Fire Club program.

Canvas Health, Inc., Oakdale, MN, $45,000. For general operations to address mental illness, chemical abuse, sexual violence, and personal crisis for individuals and families in the Twin Cities.

Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, Woodbury, MN, $85,000. For general operations and building expansion to address food insecurity in Woodbury and Maplewood.

Cultural Wellness Center, Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. To support culturally supportive adult basic education and skill-building classes.

Dream of Wild Health, Minneapolis, MN, $35,000. For general operations to expand the Indigenous Food Network, engage youth, and increase access to traditional food.

East Side Learning Center, Saint Paul, MN, $55,000. For general operations to provide one-on-one literacy tutoring for young children in St. Paul.

East Side Neighborhood Services, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $125,000. For general operations to provide trauma-informed care and family healing from domestic violence.

Family Housing Fund, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. To reduce evictions in Ramsey County by 50 percent.

Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery, Minneapolis, MN, $67,500. For general operations to end child abuse and neglect and create strong, healthy families in Minneapolis.

Hamline Midway Living At Home-Block Nurse Program, Saint Paul, MN, $15,000. For general operations to provide volunteer and professional assistance to enable elders to remain in their homes with independence, dignity, and choice.

HOPE 4 Youth, Inc., Anoka, MN, $50,000. To support HOPE Place which provides transitional housing and supportive services for homeless youth in the north metro.

Hospitality House Youth Development, Minneapolis, MN, $70,000. To provide academic support, social emotional learning, and life skills training for children and youth in North Minneapolis.

Intercongregation Communities Association, Minnetonka, MN, $65,000. For general operations to address food insecurity, prevent homelessness, and support employment.

Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul, Saint Paul, MN, $40,000. To support Project Home, which provides emergency family housing.

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, Plymouth, MN, $75,000. For general operations to deliver individualized services that help low-income families in west Hennepin County stabilize, strengthen, and thrive.

Jobs Foundation, Golden Valley, MN, $55,000. For general operations to expand Tech Dump’s social enterprise and a paid on-the-job training program for individuals with severe barriers to employment.

Lake Street Council, Minneapolis, MN, $20,000. To provide small business technical assistance on Lake Street.

The Lift Community Development Corporation, Saint Paul, MN, $40,000. For general operations to support youth development on the east side of St. Paul.

The Loppet Foundation, Minneapolis, MN, $25,000. To support the Junior Loppet program, which uses outdoor activities to empower underserved North Minneapolis middle school students with skills and resources that promote a successful life.

Mental Health Collective dba Watercourse Counseling Center, Minneapolis, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide mental health services to youth, individuals and families in the Twin Cities.

MicroGrants, Minneapolis, MN, $17,500. For general operations to provide grants to low-income Twin Cities individuals and families to assist with financial stability and self-reliance.

Minnesota Computers for Schools, Bayport, MN, $50,000. To support the IT training and placement program for adults and youth.

Minnesota One-Stop for Communities, Saint Paul, MN, $25,000. For general operations to provide one-to-one mentoring for Twin Cities parents involved in the child protection system.

Neighborhood Development Center, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $150,000. For general operations to develop neighborhood-based entrepreneurship.

Neighborhood House, Saint Paul, MN, $200,000. To support the Family Centers, which helps St. Paul families meet their basic needs and acquire the necessary life skills to achieve long-term stability.

Neighbors, Inc., South Saint Paul, MN, $80,000. For general operations to provide supportive and emergency services to people in poverty in northern Dakota County.

Osiris Organization, Eden Prairie, MN, $20,000. For general operations to provide IT workforce development training and career placement for adults in the Twin Cities.

Peace House Community, Minneapolis, MN, $10,000. For general operations to provide shared meals and inclusive community for people experiencing homelessness.

People Incorporated, Saint Paul, MN, $75,000. To increase the number of mental health professionals by providing on-the-job trainee positions and internships.

Project Success-Students Undertaking Creative Control, Minneapolis, MN, $112,500. For general operations and initiative support to provide innovative learning opportunities for Minneapolis youth to develop skills and a plan to succeed in school and life.

Redeemer Center for Life, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $70,000. For general operations to provide an array of economic development and community engagement services and programs for residents in North Minneapolis.

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors, Saint Paul, MN, $15,000. For general operations to help seniors remain in their home through services provided by volunteers and professionals.

St. Paul Youth Services, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide an intervention and prevention program for St. Paul youth and to provide youth-centric training for nonprofits and public agencies.

Senior Community Services, Minnetonka, MN, $30,000. To provide older adults and their caregivers with in-person and online services and resources that enable living at home with an optimal level of self-sufficiency and community engagement.

Somali American Parent Association, Minneapolis, MN, $20,000. For general operations to provide youth and parent engagement programs for the Twin Cities Somali community.

Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, Anoka, MN, $65,000. For general operations to provide emergency housing in Anoka County.

Tennis & Education, Inc., Fort Snelling, MN, $30,000. To provide tennis instruction and life skills development for under-resourced youth in the Twin Cities.

Urban Homeworks, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. For general operations to provide affordable housing, economic opportunities, and community connectedness in the Twin Cities.

Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, Bloomington, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide emergency food and social services.

Washburn Center for Children, Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. To provide case management and supportive services for families of children with severe mental health challenges.

We Win Institute, Inc., Minneapolis, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide comprehensive out-of-school time services in the Twin Cities.

West Side Community Health Services, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $100,000. For general operations to support a community health center for delivery of primary health care services to medically underserved communities in the East Metro.

White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf, White Bear Lake, MN, $45,000. For general operations to sustain the food shelf and grow mobile markets in the areas of the community that need fresh and healthy food.

Women Venture, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to help women attain economic self-sufficiency through business creation and growth.

Minnesota Statewide

Ampersand Families, Saint Paul, MN, $100,000. For general operations to help older youth in foster care attain permanency through adoption and to conduct an outcomes study and return on investment analysis.

First Children’s Finance, Minneapolis, MN, $100,000. To increase the supply of quality and affordable childcare through training and access to financial capital.

Karen Organization of Minnesota, Roseville, MN, $125,000. For general operations to provide culturally informed services to refugees from Burma now living in the Twin Cities and Marshall, Minnesota.

Lifetrack Resources, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $17,500. To provide community-based providers with the knowledge and resources needed to adopt evidence-based home visiting practices.

Loaves and Fishes Too, Minneapolis, MN, $100,000. For general operations to provide prepared, nutritious meals to the hungry.

Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $70,000. For general operations to define messages and create a blueprint to address the intersectionality of domestic violence work with other social justice efforts.

Minnesota Council of Churches, Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. To build fundraising capacity to strengthen direct services to refugees.

Minnesota Medical Association Foundation, Minneapolis, MN, $30,000. To promote and coordinate the placement of volunteer doctors in medically underserved communities throughout Minnesota.

OutFront Minnesota Community Services, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide opportunities for leadership development, civic engagement, legal support, training, and education to build understanding for LGBTQ Minnesotans.

PCs for People, Saint Paul, MN, $106,400. For general operations to provide computers, internet service, and digital literacy to low-income families with limited access to technology.

Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN, $35,700. To increase marketing, evaluation, and relationship management infrastructure to prevent child maltreatment in Minnesota.

Tiwahe Foundation, Minneapolis, MN, $100,000. For general operations and to build the capacity of American Indian individuals, families, and communities through small grants, leadership and peer networking.