OCA supports charges against alleged killer of Jiansheng Chen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 17, 2017) — OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates supports charges filed against the killer of Jiansheng Chen.

On Thursday , the charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a murder were filed against the killer of Jiansheng Chen, or “Grandpa Chen,” as he became affectionately known after his death. Chen, a 60-year-old grandfather who spoke little English, was shot several times by a security guard while sitting in his van playing Pokemon Go, a popular game for smartphones.

Advocates from Virginia and around the country were outraged at the killing and the failure to file charges against the security guard. OCA – Eastern Virginia Chapter was a leader in the efforts to obtain justice, and their efforts included hosting a vigil, organizing a protest, and sending a letter demanding justice to the Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Harry Zhang, president of OCA’s Eastern Virginia chapter, said he supports the charges filed against Chen’s alleged killer. He said the unwarranted death was difficult for his family and the Virginia Asian community.

“We thank the community members who stood with us and the Chen family to demand justice, including Virginia State Delegates Ron Villeneuva and Mark Keam, and United States Representatives Bobby Scott, Donald McEachin, and Grace Meng,” Zhang said. “We also recognize that this is the initial step in the long process which will bring final justice to ‘Grandpa Chen,’ as he is known to his supporters around the country. We will be monitoring this case closely, to ensure that all proper procedures are followed and that justice is served. OCA – Eastern Virginia Chapter will continue to provide full support to Mr. Chen’s family in the trial until the full verdict is made.”

Vicki Shu, OCA’s national vice president of public affairs, said she is proud of the leadership at the OCA — Eastern Virginia Chapter in helping to advocate on behalf of the Chen family.

“Through their actions, our Eastern Virginia chapter has made sure local authorities know that our Asian American and Pacific Islander community will not stand idly by in the absence of justice,” Shu said. “It is of the utmost importance in these trying times that we ensure fair treatment and equal justice are upheld by law enforcement.”