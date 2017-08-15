Obon Festival at Como Park this weekend

St. Paul, Minn. (Aug. 15, 2017) — Bonsai, martial arts, Ikebana, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food and other aspects of Japanese culture will take center stage at the 19th annual Como Park Obon Festival this from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 on the grounds of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St Paul, Minn. Formerly the Japanese Lantern Lighting Festival, the Obon Festival continues as a family-friendly event, reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday.

Admission is $5 per adult (13+), $3 per child (ages 3-12) and seniors (ages 65+), and free for children under 3. Free shuttle bus service will be available until 10:30 p.m. from a staffed off-site parking lot at the District Service Center located at 1930 Como Ave. Sorry, no pets will be allowed on festival grounds.

