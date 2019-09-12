Obituary: Elizabeth “Lisa” Sarah (Paulose) Goulette (1975-2019)

Elizabeth “Lisa” Sarah (Paulose) Goulette, age 43, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in unity and worship, on Aug. 22, 2019, at her home after a courageous 12 year battle with cancer.

Elizabeth “Lisa” Sarah (Paulose) Goulette

Lisa was born on Aug. 23, 1975 in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph and Lucy (Kunjummen) Paulose.

An exceptionally gifted student, Lisa was ranked first in her high school class with a 4.0 GPA at Liberty-Benton High School in Findlay, Ohio before beginning college coursework at the University of Minnesota at age 14. She pledged Delta Gamma and held leadership roles in civic, Asian American, and Christian organizations. She ultimately earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from UCLA. Lisa worked as a stock broker at Wilshire Associates and what is now Ameriprise Financial, Inc, managing billion dollar accounts early in her career.

Lisa was united in marriage to Ryan J. Goulette on Aug. 15, 2008, at Faith Community Church in Hudson. Lisa believed her greatest treasures in life were her three children, Richy, Johanna, and Abigail. The family made their home in Hudson, Wisconsin, and Lisa worked as the Director of Finances and Human Resources at Home Electronic Systems (HES).

Lisa loved spending time with her family. She cherished her husband and children, who were the center of her world and made each day a delight. She used her gifts in music, art, and cuisine to cultivate beauty in her surroundings. She was truly selfless, gentle, and gracious toward others, and she possessed a profound inner strength and faith in the Lord. She was deeply loved by her many friends at Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Academy, the Hudson community, and dear ones worldwide who cared for her and her family. She was sustained by the love and grace of her God, the Lord Jesus Christ, praising Him throughout her life for His blessings and trusting Him for the endurance to fight cancer. Lisa was a fourth generation descendant of Christian evangelists in the U.S. and Asia. Lisa was led to the Lord on Aug. 22, 1980 by her maternal uncle, Professor Raju Kunjummen.

After her grandfather immigrated from India to flee Communism in the 1960s, Lisa was the first baby in her family born on American soil. Lisa will remain in the hearts of her husband, Ryan; children, Richy, Johanna, and Abigail; parents, Joseph and Lucy Paulose; sister, Rachel Paulose; mother-in-law, Vicki (Timothy) Hieb; siblings-in-law, Lisa (Brian) Neuberger, Ross (Karen) Goulette; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Daniel and Sara Kunjummen, of Bloomington, Minnesota, U.S.A.; and Thomas and Rachel Paulose, of Muttar, Kerala, India; and father-in-law, Terrance Barker, of Hudson, Wisconsin, U.S.A.