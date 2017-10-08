New exhibits at Minnesota Historical Society

View powerful portraits of veterans
AMVETS Post #5: Photographs by Xavier Tavera—opening Sept. 23 at the Minnesota History Center—exhibits striking portraits of Mexican and Mexican American military veterans returned from war to live on St. Paul’s West Side, telling of their stories and struggles to reintegrate. Participate in a family art activity on opening day, when veterans visit free courtesy of Xcel Energy.

 

See the works of contemporary Native artists
View original beadwork, birch bark, and textile artworks by five contemporary American Indian artists at Renewing What They Gave Us: Native American Artists in Residence. This Minnesota History Center exhibit will display new works alongside the MNHS collections objects that the artists studied during their residencies. Enjoy live demos on opening day, Sept. 23.

 

 
Investigate a new mystery at the fort

Get your tickets for CSI: Fort Snelling – The Musician’s Secret, Fri. & Sat., Oct. 13, 14, 20 & 21, at Historic Fort Snelling. At this outdoor evening event, you will stalk the twists and turns of an 1827 mystery through the site, and afterward enjoy beverages in the historic tavern. For ages 14 and up.

 

Research your family history with MNHS

Learn tips and tricks for preserving your family’s letters and stories in a Family Letters Workshop with Nancy O’Brien Wagner, Tue., Oct. 17, at the Minnesota History Center. New to family research? Take the free class I’m New Here: Introducing the Library, offered every Saturday at the Gale Family Library at the History Center.

 

Get tickets for a new season of History Forum!

What are the big ideas and events that shaped America? Find out at the 2017-2018 History Forum, where scholars will share insights on the founders’ original intents, evangelical America, immigration, the women’s movement, the making of today’s Supreme Court, and the North’s role in civil rights activism. Get tickets for one program or the whole series! Sat., Oct. 14Nov. 4Dec. 2Jan. 20Feb. 24 & March 24, at the Minnesota History Center.

 

