National Lawyers Guild to host community forum on immigration agenda

MINNEAPOLIS (May 5, 2017) — The National Lawyers Guild/Minnesota Chapter will host a community forum on attorneys’ and activists’ responses to the Trump Administration’s immigration agenda

The forum will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The forum will be at the Midtown YWCA Sports Center, 2121 East Lake Street, Minneapolis. Speakers will discuss the legal and organizing methods being utilized- from court-rooms to churches to airports – to resist and defeat the current Administration’s unjust immigration actions. The program will conclude with Q & A from the audience.

The presenters will include attorneys Susanna DeLeon, John Madeiros and Abdinasir Abdulahi, along with Amir Malik, CAIR Minnesota and Pablo Tapia of Asamblea de Derechos Civiles Minnesota.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history, and the history of social justice,” said Kim Hunter, event organizer and NLG member. “President Trump has indeed been a unifier. His actions as President have been so offensive to basic American principles of due process, dignity, and compassion that marginalized communities are working together like never before to advance basic civil rights and demonstrate that this Administration does not speak for the majority of Americans. The National Lawyers Guild will continue to answer the call to defend civil liberties regardless of race, creed, or nationality. NLG Minnesota hopes that this diverse forum will inform and inspire the community to take further action in defense of immigrants.”

Founded in 1937, the NLG seeks to unite lawyers, law students, legal workers and jailhouse lawyers dedicated to the need for basic change in the structure of our political and economic system. NLG members look upon the law as an instrument for the protection of people in advancing civil rights and liberties.

For information contact Kim Hunter at 651-641-0440 or [email protected]