NAMI names trauma specialist ‘Professional of the Year’

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 14, 2018) — NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) presented Resmaa Menakem, (MSW, LICSW, S.E.P), author, healer and trauma specialist with a Professional of the Year Award at its Annual Conference, held Nov. 3 in St. Paul. The award recognizes a professional who provides high quality services, exemplifies best practices, and demonstrates commitment and leadership to the field.

Menakem has served as the director of counseling services for the Tubman Family Alliance; as behavioral health director for African American Family Services in Minneapolis; and as a Cultural Somatics consultant for the Minneapolis Police Department. As a Community Care Counselor, he managed the wellness and counseling services for civilians on fifty-three U.S military bases in Afghanistan. He is also a therapist in private practice in Minneapolis.

His new book, “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies,” discusses racialized trauma, the physical nature of trauma, and how it impacts our bodies and our minds. He explores somatic treatment to create a healing process from these experiences.

“NAMI is pleased to recognize Resmaa’s important work, especially in his groundbreaking book,” said NAMI Minnesota’s executive director Sue Abderholden.

NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.