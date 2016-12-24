Multi-faith event to ring in New Year with prayers in Nevada

Reno, Nev. (Dec. 23, 2016) — In a remarkable interfaith gesture and a unique way to welcome 2017, various religions are getting together in Reno to celebrate the ringing in of the New Year in a divine manner away from the glitter of the casinos.

Coordinated by distinguished religious statesman Rajan Zed, “Multi-faith New Years’ Eve Service” hosted by Reno Buddhist Center will include Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Shinto and Native American prayers.

Prayers are a more appropriate way to welcome the New Year to our lives than gambling and drinking in the casinos and bars. Moreover, despite seriously different faith traditions, diverse religions coming together in prayer and community sends a positive signal of love, hope and harmony for 2017; Rajan Zed adds.

Guests will be invited to sign a banner with a pledge for peace, love and unity in 2017.

There is no “cover charge” for this Service, which will start at 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31 and end at midnight. All are welcome. Complimentary snacks and coffee/tea will be available.

The Reno Buddhist Center is located at 820 Plumas St, Reno, NV 89509. For more information visit http://www.renobuddhistcenter.org.

