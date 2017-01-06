Mu Performing Arts and Park Square Theatre to stage Henry David Hwang adapted ‘Flower Drum Song’

A BOOK ADAPTATION BY TONY-AWARD WINNER DAVID HENRY HWANG

January 20 – February 19 on the Park Square Proscenium Stage

St. Paul, Minn. (Jan. 5, 2017) — Park Square continues its 42nd season on the Proscenium Stage with a Mu Performing Arts and Park Square Theatre co-production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Flower Drum Song” from Jan. 20 through Feb. 19, 2017.

Directed by Mu Artistic Director Randy Reyes, “Flower Drum Song” is based on the 2002 book adaptation by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellowface, Chinglish). Previously produced by Mu in 2009, this is fully reimagined production featuring new and familiar faces, Reyes said, and highlights Mu’s 25th Anniversary season.

“I’m deeply interested in the story of Flower Drum Song and how it echoes the story of Mu Performing Arts,” Reyes said. “As an Asian American company, we wrestle with holding onto the traditions of our culture while assimilating to American audiences in order to survive.”

Flower Drum Song, created by legendary musical theater duo Rodgers and Hammerstein takes audiences to the vibrant world of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the 1950s to Club Chop Suey, a nightclub owned by a Chinese-American family. Old World tradition clashes with New World trends as two generations, father and son, struggle to honor and protect their cultural traditions while adapting to the changing times.

Featuring beloved songs such as “I Enjoy Being A Girl,” “I Am Going To Like It Here,” “Don’t Marry Me” and “Chop Suey,” Flower Drum Song is a funny, charming and moving story that explores what it means to be an American. It touches the history of every person whose forbearers once arrived as strangers to these shores of the United States. The play’s exploration of the immigrant journey in the United States remains extremely timely considering our current political state.

Reyes said he is thrilled to partner with Park Square Artistic Director Richard Cook and his talented team to present an important work in the Asian-American musical theater canon. This is the first time that Park Square and Mu Performing Arts had co-produced this important work.

“The ability to partner with an organization like Park Square allows us to create a lively, large-scale production that audiences are going to love,” Reyes said.

Cook said the co-production builds on a rich history of Mu-Park Square collaboration and mutual support that was auspiciously launched in 2004 with a much-lauded production of Stephen Sondheim’s Pacific Overtures.

“Since then, both Mu and Park Square have emerged as sophisticated producers of American musicals,” Cook said. “This production merges Mu’s unique Asian-American voice with Park Square’s celebration of embracing big-hearted musicals like Ragtime and The Color Purple. It’s a mutual high bar that’s doubly exciting!”

Flower Drum Songs features Stephanie Bertumen (Mei Li) and Sherwin Resurreccion (Wang) both veterans of Mu’s 2009 production and returning in new roles. The production also includes Wesley Mouri* (Ta), Eric “Pogi” Sumangil* (Chin), Meghan Kreidler* (Linda), Daniel Sakamoto-Wengel (Harvard) and Katie Bradley* (M. Liang).

Flower Drum Song features a ten-actor ensemble including Brianna Belland, Kylee Birkman, Michelle de Joya, Ashley Kershaw, Alice McGlave, Nikko Raymo, Nicole Riebe, Jake Sullivan, Joseph Vang and Meng Xiong.

The production team includes Andrew Fleser (Musical Director), Penelope Freeh (Choreographer) Mina Kinukawa (Set Designer), Michael P. Kittel (Lighting Designer), Andrea M. Gross (Costume Designer), Jacob M. Davis (Sound Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Props Designer), Jamie J. Kranz* (Stage Manager) and Lyndsey Harter* (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Member, Actors Equity Association

Flower Drum Song Performance Schedule: Previews begin Friday, January 20, and continue through Thursday, Jan. 26. Opening Night is Jan. 27, and the run continues through Feb. 19. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except for Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. All performances are on the company’s Proscenium Stage in Saint Paul’s historic Hamm Building, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, Minn.

Ticket prices: Previews: $37 and $47. Regular Run: $50 and $70. Discounts are available for seniors, those under age 30, and groups. Tickets are on sale at the Park Square ticket office, 20 W. Seventh Place, or by phone: 651.291.7005, (Noon to 5pm. Tuesday through Friday), or online at parksquaretheatre.org.

CALENDAR INFORMATION

Previews: Jan 20 – Jan 26

Opening Night: Jan 27

Runs through Feb 19

Tickets: Previews: $37/$47; Regular Run: $50/$70

PARK SQUARE THEATRE, 20 W. Seventh Place, Saint Paul

Ticket office: 651-291-7005 or www.parksquaretheatre.org

Tues Wed Thurs Fri Sat Sun JAN 20 P 7:30pm $37 & $47 21 P 7:30pm $37 & $47 22 P 2pm $37 & $47 24P/D 7:30pm $37 & $47 25 P/D 7:30pm $37 & $47 26 P 7:30pm $37 & $47 27 O 7:30pm $50 & $70 28 7:30pm $50 & &70 29 M 2pm $50 & $70 31 Student matinee FEB 1 7:30pm $50 & $70 2 7:30pm $50 & $70 3 AD 7:30pm $50 & $70 4 2 & 7:30pm $50 & $70 5 D/ASL 2pm $50 & $70 7 Student matinee 8 7:30pm $50 & $70 9 C 7:30pm $50 & $70 10 C 7:30pm $50 & $70 11 C* 2 & 7:30pm $50 & $70 12 C* 2pm $50 & $70 14 Student matinee 15 7:30pm $50 & $70 16 C 7:30pm $50 & $70 17 C 7:30pm $50 & $70 18 2 & 7:30pm $50 & $70 19 2pm $50 & $70

* C valid for evening performance only. P: Preview O: Opening Night D: Post-show Discussion C: Open Captioning M: Musing

MU PERFORMING ARTS is the largest Asian American performing arts organization in the Midwest. Founded in 1992, Mu tells untold stories from the heart of the Asian American experience — presenting a fusion of traditional and contemporary artistic influences ranging from classics to up-and-coming voices in our community. Mu’s continuing goal — to give voice to the Asian American experience through theater and taiko — is achieved through mainstage productions, emerging artist support, and educational outreach programs. Mu Performing Arts is a proud member of the Twin Cities Theatres of Color Coalition along with New Native Theatre, Pangea World Theater, Penumbra Theatre, and Teatro Del Pueblo, and the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists. The 2016-17 season celebrates Mu’s 25th Anniversary season, a celebration of years of telling unheard stories, working with incredibly diverse communities, and empowering Asian American voices.

