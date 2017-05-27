Mu Performing Arts 25th Anniversary Gala

ST. PAUL, Minn. (May 27, 2017) — Mu Performing Arts is holding its 25th anniversary gala at 6 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2017 at PAIKKA, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 165, St Paul, MN 55114.

For a quarter century Mu Performing Arts has been a home, a safe place, an incubator of Asian American artists and work and a community of strength and hope to many who have come through its doors. This celebratory event will feature pop-up performances from favorite Mu artists and a Legacy Photo exhibit to celebrate 25 seasons of telling powerful and authentic performances from the heart of the Asian American experience.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The program starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and includes gourmet Asian bites, desserts and performances. Bring a party of 10 to the celebration and the first drink is free.

The dress code is cocktail attire. For men, this dress code calls for a suit jacket and necktie. For women, short to mid-length dresses that are party-ready.

An arts-based silent auction will include paintings, drawings, jewelry and fabrics of Asian artists to include Masanari Kawahara, Xeereiterink, Studio FUN, Wing Young Huie, Yen Chee Design, Cori Lin, Chamindika Wanduragala and Product MF Yaaj.

