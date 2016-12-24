Moving Mountains SEAA Equity Summit set for October 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 23, 2016) — The Southeast Asian Resource Action Center (SEARAC) announced Moving Mountains: A Southeast Asian American Equity Summit for Oct. 12 -14, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Details are pending, but potential participants are encouraged to set some aside time in the nation’s capitol for this event. The organizers see it as an opportunity to shape the community’s fight for visibility, justice and self-determination.

According to SEARAC officials, the event will emphasize that “building a powerful community voice is more important than ever.” SEARAC’s first equity summit seeks to bring together “community leaders, advocates, grassroots activists, staff of community-based organizations, students, artists, and youth from the Southeast Asian American community to share ideas, learn from one another, and together build a collaborative equity agenda.”

SEARAC will turn 40 years old in 2019. It is a national organization that “advances the interests of Cambodian, Laotian, and Vietnamese Americans by empowering communities through advocacy, leadership development, and capacity building to create a socially just and equitable society.” They envision a socially, politically and economically just society for all communities to enjoy for all generations.

For more information visit http://www.searac.org.

