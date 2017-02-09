MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 9, 2017) — The public is invited to join the “MN Caravan of Love: A Walk of Love for Immigrants and Refugees” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The walk will start from City Hall in Downtown Minneapolis and ends at the Washington Bridge on the University of Minnesota’s West Bank.

Speakers at the event will include Serene Elmahdy, Nyamal Bol, Bea DeSantiago and Qais Munhazim. Performers include Amirah Sackett of “We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic,” Dua Saleh, Niny Salem, Lula Saleh, El Humom and Hello Psychaleppo.

The event was organized in response to recent political measures that affect immigrant communities in the United States, such as the travel ban on Muslims, the build the wall rhetoric and deportations. The hateful language used to describe hardworking immigrant communities has inflicted fear and psychological violence into the everyday lives of immigrant communities.

The walk of love was organized to acknowledge the everyday struggles of the immigrant and refugee communities and to celebrate their lives and outstanding contributions to Minnesota. People are encouraged to bring love notes and letters of hope to fill Minneapolis with a love for humanity and to stand by immigrant communities who are in fear for their existence and and losing hope to be reunited with their loved ones.

The event is organized by Reem El-Radi, Ricardo De Santiago, Charmaine Chua and Qais Munhazim. It is co-sponsored by Mizna, Twin Cities Anti-Hate Directive Action Group and the U of M’s Office of Equity and Diversity.

For more information: http://bit.ly/MNCaravanOfLove or email mncaravanoflove@gmail.com.

