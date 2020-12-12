Minnesota Thai Temple offers flu shots, toys, food

St Louis Park, Minn. (Dec. 12, 2020) — Wat Promwachirayan, the Thai Temple of St. Louis Park, will hold a flu shot, toys and food distribution event on Friday.

According to an announcement, visitors can received a free flu shot, along with toys and a food box from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. There will also be a 12 pound Asian food box giveaway, and a 25 pound rice bag giveaway.

This will be a drive-through distribution event with contactless loading. Only one family per registration is allowed in order to help the most people in need.

People who register separately from different families with different addresses may come together in the same car. People who are not registered will only receive holiday gifts and free flu shots.

The Thai Temple – Wat Promwachirayan is located at 2544 Hwy 100 S., St Louis Park, MN 55416.

Register for the giveaway here. Forms are available in 简体中文, 繁體中文, English, Hmoob, ไทย, and Tiếng Việt.

The event is supported by Asian Media Access, Center for Hmong Arts and Talents, Fairview Hospital, Minnesota Department of Health, The Food Group, and Wat Promwachirayan.

For more information contact Asian Media Access at 612-376-7715 or [email protected].

