Mat Krisetya named Director of Operations for Hmong American Farmers Association

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 9, 2017) — The Hmong American Farmers Association on Thursday named Matius (Mat) Krisetya as the the inaugural Director of Operations.

Krisetya has more than 20 years of experience in international nonprofit management and has worked in various countries around the world including Indonesia, the Philippines and Jamaica.

Krisetya will be in charge of HAFA’s financial and grants management responsibilities, human resources and lead our annual staff retreats and the annual open house celebration. HAFA leaders say Krisetya brings a deep interest in food and economic justice.

“Being with HAFA is an opportunity to be part of making the food creation process a meaningful experience for all,” Krisetya said.

Krisetya career started in agribusiness initiating a mint tea farm in Jamaica. His nonprofit management continued with international humanitarian organizations, nonprofit organizations and with U.S. federal contractors. He holds a Masters degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a BA in Religion and Economics from Goshen College in Indiana.

In his spare time, Krisetya said he likes to cook international foods and to have meals together with his wife and two teenage children. He also plays classical guitar, and enjoys photography.

The Hmong American Farmers Association is a membership based organization created in October 2011 to serve, support and advocate for Hmong American farmers and their families. The organization’s mission is to advance the economic, social and cultural prosperity of Hmong American farmers through economic development, capacity building, advocacy and research.

HAFA uses an organizing approach to work with its members and other farmers in the Hmong community to access land, equipment, capital and trainings so that they can expand and improve their farming operations. HAFA is the only organization in Minnesota that was started by and is led by Hmong American farmers. It is the only one staffed by bi-lingual and bi-cultural Hmong Americans with over 50 years of combined experience in farming, and it is the only one singularly focused on the advancement of Hmong American farmers and their families.

HAFA offices are located at 941 Lafond Avenue West, Suite 100, St. Paul, MN 55104. For more information call 651-493-8091, email info@hmongfarmers.com and visit www.hmongfarmers.com.

Related