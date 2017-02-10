March Macalester College events calendar

Macalester College

March 2017 ~ Events Calendar

Now – March 10

Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity

Throughout his extensive career, Roger Shimomura’s work has provided stealth commentary addressing sociopolitical issues of ethnicity. The exhibition includes a range of works on paper from the past 25 years that point to the history and confused ideals of racial exclusion in America. This exhibition is presented to recognize the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 and is hosted in collaboration with the Twin Cities Japanese American Citizens League.

+ Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, FREE, 651-696-6416.

+ Gallery hours: Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Thu. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. Noon – 4 p.m.

Wed., March 1

Women’s History Month with SPEAK! Series welcome Winona LaDuke: “The Impact of the Oil Industry on Indigenous Women”

Winona LaDuke, Native American Activist, Environmentalist, and former Green Party Vice Presidential Candidate, is the keynote speaker for Macalester’s Women’s History Month. Her talk is titled “The Impact of the Oil Industry on Indigenous Women.” An internationally renowned activist and advocate for environmental, women’s, and children’s rights, LaDuke is the founder of the White Earth Land Recovery Project, and the founder and co-chair of the Indigenous Women’s Network and Honor the Earth with the Amy Ray and Emily Saliers (the Indigo Girls). A graduate of Harvard and Antioch Universities, she is the author of six books including: All Our Relations: Native Struggles for Land and Life (South End Press), the novel, Last Standing Woman, and her most recent book, The LaDuke Chronicles. LaDuke lives with her family on the White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota. Cosponsored by several Macalester offices and organizations.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., 6 p.m., FREE, 651-696-6243.

Sat., March 4

Orchestra Concert featuring Concerto/Aria contest winners

Macalester Orchestra, under the direction of Mark Mandarano, featuring

students who were selected in the annual Concerto/Aria contest.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m.; FREE, 651-696-6808/ rhest@macalester.edu.

Sun., March 5

Faculty Chamber Concert

Hosted by the Music Department, this concert is part of the Faculty Chamber Concert Series showcasing the talented Macalester faculty members. The concert will feature an eclectic program with two new U.S. premieres: Julie Elhard (treble viol) and Phillip Rukavina (6-course lute) will perform early 16th-century Italian Fantasias and Canciones from Petrucci’s “Harmonice Musices Odhecaton” (1501); Mark Seerup (oboe) and Christine Dahl (piano) will premiere a new work by Victoria Malawey; Joan Griffith (guitar), Shelley Hanson (clarinet), and Pete Hennig (drums) will perform several Klezmer pieces; and Gao Hong (pipa) and Artaria String Quartet will premiere a new composition by Hong titled “Birds in Flight.”

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m.; FREE, 651-696-6808/ rhest@macalester.edu.

Thu., March 23

McCurdy Distinguished Anthropology Lecture with Marisol de la Cadena, author of Earth Beings

Prof. Marisol de la Cadena teaches Anthropology at the University of California, Davis. Her recent book, Earth Beings Ecologies of Practice Across Andean Worlds (2015) is based on conversations with two Quechua speaking men that lived in Cuzco (Peru). Currently her field sites are cattle ranches and veterinary schools in Colombia. Her interests include the study of politics, multispecies (or multi-entities), history and the a-historical, world anthropologies and the anthropologies of worlds.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., 4:45 p.m., FREE, 651-696-6381.

Sun., March 26

Gary Erickson Empty Bowl Fundraiser

The Third Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser is in honor of the late Ceramics Professor Gary Erickson, the founding chair of the Macalester Empty Bowl Fundraiser and mentor to many members in the Macalester community interested in the arts. This event is open to the public, where guests may choose from a large selection of handmade ceramic bowls to take home as an everyday reminder that someone’s bowl is always empty. Generous donations are strongly encouraged, as 100% of the proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Heartland to help end hunger in our community. Sponsored by: Art and Art History, MacFEAST and the Civic Engagement Center.

+ Art Commons, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center & Gallery, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 11 – 2 p.m.; Admission: Suggested donation of $10 for a handmade bowl and a meal. 651-696-6040 or cec-arts@macalester.edu for more information.

