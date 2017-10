Macalester College October events calendar

Wednesday, October 4

Macalester College will commence the American Literary Translators’ Association (ALTA) Conference with readings and panel discussions by prominent poets and translators.

Speakers:

Paul Hoover, Professor of Creative Writing at San Francisco State University, has published fifteen poetry collections, a book of literary essays, and a novel. He has also co-translated three volumes of poetry from German and Vietnamese. He is widely known as editor, with Maxine Chernoff, of the literary magazine New American Writing, and for editing the anthology Postmodern American Poetry, 1994. A second edition of the anthology was published in 2013.

H. L. Hix is a Professor in the Department of Philosophy and the Creative Writing Program at the University of Wyoming. His most recent book is American Anger. His recent poetry collections include I’m Here to Learn to Dream in Your Language; As Much As, If Not More Than; First Fire, Then Birds: Obsessionals 1985-2010; and Incident Light. Others recent books include Uncoverage: Asking After Recent Poetry and Ley Lines. He has received a Fulbright Distinguished Lectureship, and the T.S. Eliot Prize, among others.

Elizabeth Harris has translated two of Antonio Tabucchi’s novels, Tristano Dies, and For Isabel: A Mandala. She is a recipient of the PEN/Heim Translation Grant and the National Translation Award for Prose. A professor of creative writing for many years, Harris now translates full-time. Sponsored by Macalester’s English, Asian Languages and Cultures, and German and Russian Studies Departments.