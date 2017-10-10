Macalester College October events calendar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Oct. 1, 2017) — Macalester College has released its October events calendar. Sunday, October 1

J.S. Bach: The Complete French Suites

All six of Johann Sebastian Bach’s French Suites for solo keyboard will be performed by six different pianists, each bringing their own interpretive and stylistic voice to this timeless music. Macalester Music faculty Claudia Chen and Mark Mazullo are joined by piano faculty Esther Wang from Gustavus Adolphus College, Heather McLaughlin of North Hennepin Community College, Nicola Melville from Carleton College, and Jill Dawe of Augsburg College.



Wednesday, October 4

Entering Fire: Panel & Reading on Translation & Poetics

With Paul Hoover, H. L. Hix and Elizabeth Harris

Macalester College will commence the American Literary Translators' Association (ALTA) Conference with readings and panel discussions by prominent poets and translators. Speakers:

Paul Hoover, Professor of Creative Writing at San Francisco State University, has published fifteen poetry collections, a book of literary essays, and a novel. He has also co-translated three volumes of poetry from German and Vietnamese. He is widely known as editor, with Maxine Chernoff, of the literary magazine New American Writing, and for editing the anthology Postmodern American Poetry, 1994. A second edition of the anthology was published in 2013. H. L. Hix is a Professor in the Department of Philosophy and the Creative Writing Program at the University of Wyoming. His most recent book is American Anger. His recent poetry collections include I’m Here to Learn to Dream in Your Language; As Much As, If Not More Than; First Fire, Then Birds: Obsessionals 1985-2010; and Incident Light. Others recent books include Uncoverage: Asking After Recent Poetry and Ley Lines. He has received a Fulbright Distinguished Lectureship, and the T.S. Eliot Prize, among others. Elizabeth Harris has translated two of Antonio Tabucchi’s novels, Tristano Dies, and For Isabel: A Mandala. She is a recipient of the PEN/Heim Translation Grant and the National Translation Award for Prose. A professor of creative writing for many years, Harris now translates full-time. Sponsored by Macalester’s English, Asian Languages and Cultures, and German and Russian Studies Departments.

+ Weyerhaeuser Memorial Chapel Macalester, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 5:30 pm FREE, 651-696-6387.



Thursday, October 5

Kathi Weeks: “Down with Love: Feminist Critique and the New Ideologies of Work”



Kathi Weeks, a professor in the Program of Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies at Duke University, will talk about the 1970s feminist critiques of the ideologies of love and romance, to develop a critique of the popular advice literature that directs employees to find love and happiness at work. The argument focuses on how the ideology of romantic love is being harnessed not only to continue to assign domestic work to women but to recruit all waged workers into a more intimate relationship with work. She is the author of Constituting Feminist Subjects (1998) and The Problem with Work (2011). Sponsored by Macalester’s Media and Cultural Studies and Political Science Departments.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave, St. Paul, Minn., 4:30 – 6 pm , FREE, 651-696-6340.





Friday, October 6

Michael Hardt: “Where have all the leaders gone?”



Michael Hardt, a professor of Literature at Duke University, will talk about “leaderless” social movements. From North Africa and the Middle East to Europe, the Americas, and East Asia, movements have left people and governments disoriented and perplexed. Hardt will use examples from past theory and practice to situate and clarify some of the issues and alternatives involved in the organization of social movements today. He is the author of numerous books, including theEmpire (2000), Multitude: War and Democracy in the Age of Empire (2004), Commonwealth (2 009), and Assembly(2017), all with Antonio Negri. Sponsored by Macalester’s Media and Cultural Studies and Political Science Departments.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave, St. Paul, Minn., 4:30 – 6 pm , FREE, 651-696-6340. Sunday, October 8

Chopin Society presents Pianist Zlata Chochieva

A relative newcomer to U.S. audiences, Moscow-born Zlata Chochieva is becoming widely recognized for her consummate artistry and keyboard mastery. At the age of five, she made her first stage appearance and two years later gave her debut with an orchestra performing Mozart’s Concerto No. 17 in the Grand Hall of Moscow State Conservatory. Over the years, Chochieva has acquired many international competition prizes, including the Silver Medal in 2010 at the First International Piano Competition of Santa Catarina (Brazil). She has been regularly invited to leading festivals in Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.S. Featuring the music of Chopin, Bach-Rachmaninoff and Rachmaninoff.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m. , tickets call 612-822-0123 or chopinsoc ietymn.org Monday, October 9

Witness for Peace Talk with Carol Rojas

Hispanic Studies and Latin American Studies Departments present a “Witness for Peace” talk, featuring Carol Rojas’ presentation titled “Women and the Construction of Peace in Colombia.” Rojas is an educator and a member of the Feminist Antimilitarist Network.

+ Olin-Rice Science Center 250, 166 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 4:45 pm ,

FREE, 651-696-6395. Wednesday, October 11

Undaunted Exploration: NASA’s New Horizons Mission to Pluto with MIT professor Richard Binzel

In July 2015, NASA’s New Horizons completed its nine-and-a-half-year journey to become the first spacecraft to see Pluto up close. It unveiled a surprisingly dynamic world never before revealed to human eyes. Join Macalester graduate and MIT Planetary Science Professor Richard Binzel, who as a member of the NASA mission team, will deliver a firsthand account of latest discoveries and the decades long effort to extend human exploration to its farthest reach. His observations made the groundbreaking exploration to Pluto a top priority for NASA. Binzel did his first research on Pluto as a Macalester student working as a summer intern at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 7 p.m. , FREE, 651-696-6295. Thursday, October 12; Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14

The 24th Annual International Roundtable looks at the topic “Empathy and Its Discontents” Oct. 12-14, 2017 .

Every October since 1994, Macalester’s International Roundtable (IRT) has brought diverse communities together to dialogue around a single theme. This year, the theme is “Empathy and Its Discontents.” The modern concept of empathy first emerged in the early nineteenth century as a matter of aesthetic philosophy. Today, the international conversation about empathy is urgent and divisive. The idea is championed and challenged in equal measure by neuroscientists, human rights activists, arts critics, psychologists, philosophers, and commentators from many other fields. This roundtable seeks to bring these sometimes collaborative, sometimes conflicting perspectives together in one place.

This year, the IRT’s four plenary speakers include:

Paul Bloom, the Brooks and Suzanne Ragen Professor of Psychology at Yale University. His research explores how children and adults understand the physical and social world, with special focus on morality, religion, fiction, and art.



Aminatta Forna, the award-winning author of the three novels The Hired Man, The Memory of Love and Ancestor Stones, and the critically acclaimed memoir The Devil that Danced on the Water.

Wing Young Huie, photographic artist and educator. For over 30 years, the celebrated photographer has captured the complex cultural realities of American society.

