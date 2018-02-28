Macalester College March Calendar of Events

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 28, 2018) — Macalester College has released its March 2018 events calendar.

Macalester College is located at 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn.

Thursday, March 1

Debussy: The Complete Preludes Book I

Macalester student pianists Paul Chery (Peoria, Ariz.), Van Anh Le (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam), and Anna Rotolo (Pullman, Wash.) perform the first book of Préludes by French composer Claude Debussy in special noon recital. Enjoy the rare opportunity to hear this cycle of 12 innovative and masterfully crafted pieces. Macalester alumnus Hyun Uk Jeong (St. Paul, Minn.) rounds out the hour with a performance of Debussy’s virtuosic and thrilling piece, L’isle joyeuse.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 12 p.m., 651-696-6808 [email protected]

Thursday, March 1

2018 David W. McCurdy Distinguished Anthropology Lecture with Rutgers Professor Erin Vogel

Erin Vogel, associate professor, Department of Anthropology and Center for Human Evolutionary Studies at Rutgers University, will talk about “Nutrition and health in wild Bornean orangutans: Insights into the evolution of obesity in humans.” Vogel’s research covers a broad array of topics about how primates are able to acquire food for survival. Established to honor Professor Emeritus David W. McCurdy, who founded Macalester’s Anthropology Department in 1976, this annual lecture brings to campus leading scholars in all areas of anthropology.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., 4:45 p.m., FREE, St. Paul, Minn., 651-696-6381.

Now – March 4, 2018

Ruthann Godollei: HELLMOUTH

The Hellmouth is a medieval motif depicting the damned and the unrepentant swallowed by the gaping jaws of a demonic beast. Drawing on the bluster and bombast of antique circus imagery the artist researched at Circus World Museum in Baraboo Wis., Macalester Art Professor Ruthann Godollei’s work drags up the twisted and pathetic underbelly of the current presidential administration’s “big show.”

+ Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, FREE, 651-696-6416.

Sunday, March 4

Chopin Society presents Pianist Imogen Cooper

One of Britain’s leading pianists, Imogen Cooper is highly admired for the probing intellect and poetic poise she brings to her art. Concert tours take her around the world, and last season alone took her to Boston, New York, Seattle, London, Paris, Australia, and Japan. In 2015, she established “The Imogen Cooper Music Trust” to mentor exceptionally gifted pianists at the start of their careers at a location of peace and beauty in Spain. Her most recent recordings are of music by Brahms, Robert and Clara Schumann, and Chopin for Chandos. A clear favorite of the Chopin Society, Cooper will be making her fourth visit to the Twin Cities. Program includes works by Beethoven, Haydn, and Julian Anderson.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., For tickets, [email protected], 612-822-0123.

Sunday, March 4

Tracing the Future, film showing and talk with photographer Naoya Hatakeyama

Tracing the Future: Photographer Naoya Hatakeyama follows the photographer, the subject of the exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art: Excavating the Future City: Photographs by Naoya Hatakeyama, as he photographs the devastated landscape of his hometown of Rikuzentakata in Iwate after the March 11, 2011, Tohoku earthquake and tsunami (“3/11”). Hatakeyama, renowned for meticulous photographs that explore the relationship between humankind and nature, suffered enormous losses on 3/11: his family home was washed away and his mother died. Followed by a Q&A with Hatakeyama. His visit to Minneapolis and the Macalester film showing were made possible with generous support provided by the Arnold and Augusta Newman Foundation.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., 6 p.m., FREE, St. Paul, Minn., 651-696-6279 or [email protected].

Thursday, March 8

Inaugural Lecture of Sarah West as the G. Theodore Mitau Professor of Economics, “Transformation by Train? What Light Rail Means for Minneapolis”

Sarah E. West will give her inaugural lecture as the G. Theodore Mitau Professor of Economics titled, “Transformation by Train? What Light Rail Means for Minneapolis.” An environmental and public finance economist, she studies the behavioral and equity effects of policies for the reduction of vehicle pollution. West also conducts research on the demand for fuel economy, the value of open space in urban areas, and the effect of public transit on land use and property values. Her work has been published in numerous journals. West graduated from Macalester, received a Foreign Languages and Area Studies fellowship to complete an MA in Latin American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, and earned an MS and a PhD there too.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., 4:45 p.m., FREE, St. Paul, Minn., 651-696-6227.

Tuesday, March 20

SPCO’s Liquid Music presents Brian Harnetty: Shawnee, Ohio

The Macalester Music Department is pleased to partner with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series in their presentation of BRIAN HARNETTY: SHAWNEE, OHIO, part of the “No Fiction Festival.” The event features 11 portraits of people and songs from Appalachian Ohio that chronicles their history with energy and extraction, from coal mining in the 19th century to fracking today. A post-show conversation will be led by Macalester Music Professor Mark Mazullo.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester Street, 7:30 p.m., St. Paul, Minn., 651-291-1144, Admission: $20, https://tinyurl.com/y8uvruaf

Friday, March 23

The Macalester College Theatre and Dance Department presents Dirk and others still with us

Dirk and others still with us is an original piece devised by student Anna Bruijn (Ten Boer, The Netherlands) about her grandfather, Dirk, who recently died, but through stories and through imagination, she has kept him close. She sees him every day in the picture on her wall, and the candle on her desk. Bruijn believes we all have Dirks in our lives. Cast includes: Jane Fredman (New Orleans, La.), Jesse Claire-McKown (Sacramento, Calif.), Marisa Peredo (Lakewood, Wash.)​, and Elinor Jones (Fort Collins, Colo.), with stage management by Trevor Zapiecki (Grand Rapids, Ohio).

+ Dreamland Arts LLC, 677 Hamline Ave. No., St. Paul, Minn. FREE, For more information, call 651-696-6359 or go to macalester.edu/boxoffice.

Additional performances:

Sat., March 24, at 7:30 p.m.