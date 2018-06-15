Lucy Mae San Pablo Burns receives Nakanishi Award

Los Angeles, Calif. (June 18, 2018) — Associate Prof. Lucy Mae San Pablo Burns was named the recipient of the 2017-18 Don T. Nakanishi Award for Outstanding Engaged Scholarship at the University of California at Los Angeles, according to an announcement from the Asian American Studies Center on Friday.

San Pablo Burns has provided tremendous service and leadership at UCLA as an Associate Professor in the Asian American Studies Department and member of the Center’s faculty advisory committee, said Karen Umemoto, director of the Asian American Studies Center. She exemplifies, “a model of engaged scholarship that creates linkages between research, art, and community activism, between faculty, students, and artists. Her work this year has been inspiring to so many of us on and off campus,” a colleague said.

San Pablo Burns also holds an academic appointment with World Arts and Cultures. She received her Ph.D. in English from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She is the author of the award-winning book Puro Arte: Filipinos on the Stages of Empire, published by NYU Press.

Read the full award at the UCLA website.