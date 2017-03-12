LIGHT film event to portray courage of battered women

MINNEAPOLIS (March 9, 2017) — Asian Women United of Minnesota (AWUM) is partnering with Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women and Cornerstone in hosting the Twin Cities premiere of LIGHT Film.

LIGHT is a film by Lenora Lee and Tatsu Aoki. Lenora Lee is a San-Francisco based dancer/choreographer and Tatsu Aoki is a Chicago-based filmmaker/musician. The film uses dance, memory, music and poetry as a visual and aural meditation on women being forced into indentured servitude and propelled into the unknown by courage and faith to risk their lives and everything they have for freedom. The event is free and open to the public.

Two screenings will take place with two showings on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Cowles Auditorium, Humphrey School of Pubic Affairs on the University of Minnesota west bank campus, 301 – 19th Ave. S., Minneapolis. After each 57 minute screening at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., there will be a brief panel discussion with the filmmakers and a light reception to follow.

Additional event partners include the University of Minnesota’s School of Social Work, Asian American Studies Program and the Women’s Center, Alpha Phi Gamma, Sigma Psi Zeta, along with In Progress and KC Fortune Cookie Factory.

Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women’s 2014 Annual Report states that more than 63,000 Minnesotans sought advocacy and services from domestic violence programs and 23 domestic violence homicides were recorded in 2014. National statistics: 1 in 4 women (22.3 percent) have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner, while 1 in 7 men (14 percent) have experienced the same (National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey). An estimated 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90 percent of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.

AWUM is a non-profit organization dedicated to end domestic violence by promoting safe and healthy relationships within the Asian-Pacific Islander community. For almost a decade, AWUM has provided 24-hour emergency shelter (House of Peace) and advocacy to women and children victimized by domestic violence in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and surrounding areas.

For information contact Asian Women United of Minnesota at 612-724-0756 or [email protected] and visit www.awum.org.