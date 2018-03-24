Liberian community solidarity rally in St. Paul

St. Paul, Minn. — The Liberian community in Minnesota will hold a solidarity rally from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 at the Minnesota’s State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

The rally is to bring attention to the fate of thousands of Liberians whose futures hinge on the approval or expiration of Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) on March 31. DED is a temporary legal status renewed repeatedly over the last several years.