Lex-Ham Community Band anniversary concert

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 23, 2017) — The Lex-Ham Community Band will continue its celebration of its 25th anniversary with BandWidth 2017, from noon to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Landmark Center, 75 West 5th Street, in downtown Saint Paul.

The event will showcase community-based bands from around the Twin Cities. The event is hosted by the Lex-Ham Community Band of Saint Paul.

The event will feature six of the best community-based bands in the Twin Cities area including:

• Century College Concert Band

• Lakes Area Community Concert Band

• Saint Cloud Municipal Band

• Seward Concert Band

• Lex-Ham Community Band

At BandWidth, the Lex-Ham Community Band will perform a new composition by Twin Cities composer Tim Takach commissioned by the band in honor of the band’s 25th anniversary. The piece will be dedicated to Richard Norris, the first conductor of the Lex-Ham Community Band and a long-time director of the band at Concordia College in Saint Paul.

The annual event, free to the public, has been providing people with an opportunity to hear classic concert band and jazz music performed by several of the top volunteer-based ensembles in the Twin Cities area since it began in 2011.

The Lex-Ham Community Band is one of the programs operated under the umbrella of Lex-Ham Community Arts which provides arts activities for local residents. Since 1992, the Lex-Ham Community Band has been performing music by people in the community for people in the community. The band has performed at community celebrations, senior homes, as well as Grand Old Day, the Saint Paul Saints, Minnesota Lynx, Highland Art Fair, and the Selby Avenue Jazz Fest to name only a few.

For more information about BandWidth 2017 or the Lex-Ham Community Band, contact Urban Landreman at [email protected] or (651) 644-3366 or see the www.BandWidthMusicFest.org website.

