Legislative Summary from Council from Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans

A bill relating to sick leave and minimum wage for Minnesotan workers has been making headway through the legislature, with fierce advocates on both sides. In the past year, several community groups have pushed for an increase in the minimum wage and paid sick leave for all workers in their jurisdiction. These groups have successfully changed labor laws in several cities. However, these major changes to business practices are being questioned by some business owners and current state legislators.

The proposed bill would forbid local governments from creating laws that change the minimum wage, sick leave, work hours or benefits of their local businesses.

Proponents of the bill point out that the uneven application of labor laws across the state make it extremely difficult for businesses that operate in multiple cities. If labor laws differ from locality to locality, pay roll and employee operations would become unreasonable. In addition, they point out that some businesses, especially smaller businesses, may be pulled under from the burden of higher wages and benefits.

Opponents to the state’s intervention say that St. Paul and Minneapolis already have working sick leave laws on the books, and they are working well. They also say that state preemption would undermine the authority of local governments which are assumed to improve upon and adjust the baseline laws set by the state.

What is the status of this proposal?

The last action on the bill in the House was taken on February 15th. H.F. 600 has been referred to the Ways and Means committee.The committee meets every Monday at 10:15 A.M. but does not have H.F. 600 on its current schedule.

In the Senate, S.F. 580 is now in the Rules and Administration committee. It will likely be heard in that committee in the coming week.

The bill has faced severe opposition from many community members but support from many business owners as well. The bill is still in committee undergoing review in both chambers. We will keep you updated as the bill approaches its final statements.

The bill has been heard in multiple committees in both the House and Senate, by Representative Pat Garafolo (R- Dakota County) and Senator Jeremy Miller (R- Fillmore), respectively.