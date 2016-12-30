League of Women Voters St. Paul meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Dec. 29, 2016) — The League of Women Voters St. Paul is inviting the public to join its members for a gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, 2017 at Fabulous Fern’s Bar & Grill, 400 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN 55102.

The meeting will be an opportunity to look into the year ahead and how members and newcomers might like to join in and become involved. The opportunities include monitoring voter issues during the legislative session, registering high school seniors to vote in the spring, and helping to organize candidate forums for a wide-open mayoral race in the fall.

Buy your own beverage and our League will provide appetizers.

For questions email [email protected].

