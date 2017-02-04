League of Women Voters of St. Paul organizing immigrant access to government event

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 4, 2017) — The League of Women Voters of St. Paul has organized an event to educate and train new immigrants and citizens how to access government.”Citizenship Tools: Be Informed, Be Involved, Vote!” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at the Hallie Q. Brown Center, 270 Kent Street in St. Paul.

Registration is requested on the form below or online at http://lwvsp.org/event- 2427868. The free workshop for new citizens and Saint Paul voters to learn about local government, discover how to request improvements in your neighborhood, and meet elected officials.

The workshop will provide an overview of federal, state and city government as well as an opportunity to meet and question elected officials. St. Paul Public School Board member Mary Vanderwert, along with St. Paul City Council members Chris Tolbert and Rebecca Noecker will be in attendance. Additional elected officials through the state level have been invited.

Minn. Secretary of State Steve Simon will welcome the participants at 9 a.m., followed by a walk through of the process of influencing public policy, being an active “constituent” and running for public office from Metropolitan State University Political Science Professor Matthew Filner. He will also cover the nuts and bolts of the federalist system and what levels of government are important for each area of public policy. Following a refreshments break participants will sit at tables with elected officials starting at 10:30 a.m. Participants will be given about 20 minutes to exchange questions, answers and comments with each official.

Registration Form at Citizenship Tools. This event is free and open to the public. For planning purposes, pre-registration is required by Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

Please register by any of the following methods. Phone: Call or text 651-401-5985. Please be prepared to answer the questions from the registration form. Email: the form information or a scanned copy to info@lwvsp.org. Online: Complete the online registration form. Mail: Or mail the completed form to:

League of Women Voters—Saint Paul

550 Rice Street

Saint Paul, MN 55103 Part of the Martin Luther King Community Center near Dale and Iglehart. Parking lot parking available. Walking distance from bus lines 21 and 65.

