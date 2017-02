Know your rights and access help: Resources for Southeast Asian Americans to fight deportation raids

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 15, 2017) — Over the past week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has targeted immigrants in at least six states, including California, Texas, New York, Illinois, and North Carolina, for detention and deportation.

Though the majority of families targeted were undocumented, at least one Cambodian American green card holder was also swept up in the raids due to a 30-year-old conviction he attained as a minor. The raids have been causing chaos and panic across the country, as communities are terrorized and families are torn apart.