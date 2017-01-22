Katha Dance Theatre to celebrate Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami

Katha Dance Theatre in partnership with the Hindu Society of Minnesota cordially invites you to a cultural celebration for Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami from 8:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at The Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane, Osseo, MN 55311.

Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival celebrating and honoring the goddess of knowledge, music and art and the welcoming of the first day of spring.

THE SCHEDULE:

8:30 a.m. — Preparation for the ritual (fun for children and families to work together)

9:30 a.m. — Worship ritual (Saraswati Puja)

10:30 a.m. — Community performance

11:15 a.m. — Katha Dance Theatre showcase performance

12 p.m. — Aarti and pushpanjali – offering of flowers

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Prasad and lunch

