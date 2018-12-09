Jon Melegrito honored for Filipino veterans work

We’re excited to announce Jon Melegrito as the 2018 AARP AAPI Hero Award winner. Jon Melegrito is the son of Gregorio Melegrito, a Filipino World War II Veteran. From civil rights to the anti-apartheid movement, Jon has spent a lifetime building movements for equity and justice. Now, he advocates for Filipino World War II Veterans as a volunteer for non-profit organization, The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (FilVetRep). He is working with fellow advocates to feature the stories of Filipino World War II Veterans and their Congressional Gold Medal at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The AAPI Hero Award is a nationwide contest that celebrates unsung everyday heroes: volunteers and staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes of nonprofit organizations and who serve Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that are age 50-plus. Learn more: www.aarp.org/aapi

Washington, D.C. (Dec. 6, 2018) — AARP celebrated its 2018 Asian American & Pacific Islander Hero Award winner Jon Melegrito of Kensington, Maryland for his volunteer work with the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (FilVetREP) on Dec. 5 in Washington, DC.

Jon is the son of a Filipino World War II Veteran. From civil rights to the anti-apartheid movement, he has spent a lifetime building movements for equity and justice. Now, he advocates for Filipino World War II Veterans as a volunteer for a non-profit organization, the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (FilVetREP). He is working with fellow advocates to feature the stories of Filipino World War II Veterans and their Congressional Gold Medal at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

“The AAPI Hero Award from AARP is a testament to the tireless efforts of veterans advocates who are determined to honor the inspiring service and sacrifice of Filipino World War II veterans by telling their story and keeping their memory alive. The work that I do allows me to help build a movement for justice and ensure that the voiceless and vulnerable among us are treated with dignity and respect,” said Jon Melegrito, FilVetREP Executive Secretary.

AARP’s AAPI Hero Award is a nationwide contest that celebrates unsung heroes — volunteer and staff members who work diligently behind the scenes in nonprofit organizations serving AAPI age 50 and older.