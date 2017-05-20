MINNEAPOLIS — The Iraqi and American Ramadan Iftar Community Dinner will be held from 8 to 10:30 p.m., June 2, 2017 at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr N, Minneapolis, MN 55429.

The event is organized by the Iraqi & American Reconciliation Project and is designed to build inter-community and interfaith relationships as a way for the public to explore Ramadan and celebrate Iraqi voices together. The public is invited to join in breaking the fast with members of the local Iraqi community, as a way to learn more about Ramadan and get a sneak peek at a new theater work.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of prayer, fasting, and charity-giving to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the “five pillars” of Islam, and is performed to learn compassion, self-restraint, and generosity. Iftar is the evening meal at sunset when Muslims end their daily fast during Ramadan.

Tickets are $15. Please RSVP to [email protected] org byMay 29. The program starts at 8 p.m.

