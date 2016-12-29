Intermedia Arts presents ‘Dimensions of Indigenous & Cultural Identity Politics’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The current exhibition at Intermedia Arts, Dimensions of Indigenous & Cultural Identity Politics, explores the impacts of colonization; tension, distrust, and trauma from generations of relocation, cultural appropriation, assimilation and genocide; and divide and conquer tactics such as tribal enrollment, blood quantum, and erasure that keep our communities divided. – The current exhibition at Intermedia Arts,, explores the impacts of colonization; tension, distrust, and trauma from generations of relocation, cultural appropriation, assimilation and genocide; and divide and conquer tactics such as tribal enrollment, blood quantum, and erasure that keep our communities divided.

On January 29 , community curators Gordon Coons and Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra have created an impactful event empowering audiences to dig deeper into these complex issues:

2-3PM , community members can hop on the Storytelling Bus at one of many Al Gross, Lupe Castillo, and more. The bus will drop attendees off at Intermedia Arts. From, community members can hop ontheat one of many community locations to listen to and share stories around Indigeneity and cultural politics. Featured storytellers include, and more. The bus will drop attendees off at Intermedia Arts.

At 3PM , audiences are encouraged to bring food and enjoy a community potluck feast while taking in the artwork from the visual art exhibition Dimensions of Indigenous & Cultural Identity Politics.

The potluck will flow into a talking circle moderated by Jessica Lopez Lyman, PhD and Ashley Fairbanks, White Earth Nation. This talking circle will feature a diverse panel of artists, educators, and cultural community organizers. In a poignant conversation, we will get honest about dimensions of Indigeneity and cultural identity politics as it relates to our shared liberation.

Audiences are welcome to enjoy one or all of these activities in order to engage more deeply with these important conversations.

These activities are proudly co-presented with the Department of Chicano & Latino Studies at the University of Minnesota, Ce Tempoxcalli, Electric Machete Studios, The Ordway, and Intermedia Arts. ###

ADMISSION

Sliding Scale: $3-10 per person suggested

All proceeds support visual arts programming at Intermedia Arts



WHEN

DATE

Storytelling Bus + Potluck + Talking Circle: January 29, 2017

February 16 – April 18, 2017 Exhibition Dates: TIME

2-5PM

WHERE

Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave South, Minneapolis, MN 55408