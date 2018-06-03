Immigrant Heritage Month kicks off nationwide

June 1, 2018) — Immigrant Heritage Month (IHM) , a nationwide effort to celebrate immigrants and share inspirational stories of immigration in America now in its fifth year, provides an opportunity for Americans to reflect on their family’s heritage and celebrate the countless contributions immigrants have made and continue to make to the United States. WASHINGTON, D.C. (

Also new to IHM in 2018 is a star-studded video featuring celebrities in film and entertainment — including Bellamy Young (Scandal), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton),Shannon Woodward (Westworld) and Matt McGorry (Orange Is The New Black; How to Get Away with Murder) — as they reflect on their family’s immigrant heritage.

“I think standing with immigrants means I’m standing for hope, for the future, for authenticity and for not having to sacrifice where you came from for where you are now,” said Broadway star Ana Villafañe, known for portraying pop icon Gloria Estefan in the musical On Your Feet!

Westworld actress Shannon Woodward noted that immigrants are part of the fabric of the United States, adding that “to be an immigrant in this country is to be an American.”

Governors and mayors from 34 states have already issued 152 proclamations officially declaring June as Immigrant Heritage Month in their jurisdictions, including Governors Brian Sandoval of Nevada, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island and Rick Snyder of Michigan. Additional proclamations are expected throughout the month from all 50 states.

Since its launch in 2014, Immigrant Heritage Month has grown into a powerful, impactful celebration of millions of individuals’ heritage as immigrants. Last year, hundreds of artists, entertainers and elected officials representing all 50 states, and more than 540 companies and nonprofit partners, came together to celebrate IHM 2017 – leading to over half a billion impressions on social media in June alone, and more than dozens of IHM-linked events held around the country.