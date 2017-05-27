Hmong culture classes now online

ST. PAUL, Minn. (May 26, 2017) — Now in its 25th year of teaching the community about Hmong culture and history, the Hmong Cultural Center is introducing online cultural and multicultural education.

Interested students, where ever they may reside in Minnesota, the United States or around the world now have access to new online versions of the popular Hmong 101, Hmong Funeral Procedures and Hmong Wedding Procedures classes utilizing the Moodle Cloud platform. An online Qeej instrument class will also soon be available.

The online Hmong classes project is supported in part by grants from the Saint Paul Foundation, the F.R. Bigelow Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

To learn more about registering for an online class from Hmong Cultural Center visit http://www.hmongcc. org/online-classes.html.