Hmong Cultural Center’s annual report

St. Paul, Minn. (April 26, 2018) — The Minnesota Charities Review Council recommends all non-profit organizations provide an annual report to the community with the organization’s mission statement, description of programs and accomplishments over the past year, populations served, financial statements and a list of board members and key staff. The 2017 annual report for Hmong Cultural Center of Minnesota is now available for viewing here or https://www.hmongcc.org/ uploads/4/5/8/7/4587788/2017_ report.pdf.

