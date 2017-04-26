ST. PAUL, Minn. (April 25, 2017) — Hmong American Partnership (HAP) on Tuesday received a $95,000 contribution from AT&T to support the organization’s [email protected] program, which helps Southeast Asian youth gain employment skills and training.

The AT&T donation will help 125 low-income Southeast Asian youth in the program gain employment skills and enter in-demand occupations through pre-apprenticeship and career exploration training in four tracks: Construction, Information Technology, Customer Service and Office Support, and Health Care.

“For the past three years, AT&T has supported HAP’s efforts in youth workforce development,” said Bao Vang, president and CEO of HAP. “Continued support will help us to train a new generation of youth workers that will help to diversity and enhance these growth industries. We’re pleased to receive this AT&T donation to further our efforts to train the workforce of the future.”

HAP’s [email protected] program focuses on youth, ages 14-25, who face significant barriers to achieving a high school diploma or GED and finding employment. HAP works with youth and their parents to ensure they have the proper support services needed to stay in school, pursue post-secondary education and training, and explore careers and employment skills. HAP also provides opportunities to youth to tour college campuses, secure paid internships, and gain valuable work experiences.

“The Hmong American Partnership is helping to provide career pathways for Southeast Asian youth in the Twin Cities,” said Paul Weirtz, president of AT&T Minnesota. “We are proud to support their [email protected] program to prepare Hmong youth for future success in the workforce.”

The Hmong American Partnership is a social service and community development organization whose mission is to empower the community to embrace the strengths of our cultures while achieving our potential. It is the largest Hmong organization in Minnesota. To learn more, please visit: http://www.hmong.org.

As a company, AT&T is committed to investing in education, increasing the high school graduation rate and developing the nation’s future workforce. The AT&T Aspire program is one of the nation’s largest corporate initiatives committed to helping more students graduate from high school ready for college and careers.

AT&T also provided HAP with a $95,000 donation in 2014 and a $95,000 donation in 2015 to support its youth workforce development programs.