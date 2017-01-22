History Center exhibit celebrates Penumbra Theatre’s 40th anniversary as a place for art and race on stage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 21, 2017) — Penumbra Theatre’s 40th anniversary is being celebrated with the “Penumbra at 40” exhibit at the Minnesota History Center from Feb. 18 through July 30, 2017, at 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55102.

For the past 40 years, Penumbra has ignited social change through art grounded in the African American experience. The Penumbra at 40 exhibit provides a behind-the-scenes look at the founding and history of the nation’s largest and preeminent African American theater. Original scripts, props, costumes and more document Penumbra’s epic journey and its unwavering commitment to artistic excellence and social justice.

Inside the exhibit, you can:

Step into a set from the play Fences by August Wilson

Sit at a dressing room table and hear Penumbra actors share their favorite stories

View theater artifacts, including costumes, playbills, props and set models

Color in costumes and sets at the art table

Discover the stories behind some of Penumbra’s most beloved plays

Penumbra Theatre at 40 is organized by the Minnesota History Center in partnership with Penumbra Theatre Company, the Givens Collection of African American Literature at the University of Minnesota Libraries, and Umbra: Search African American History. Funding for this exhibit is made possible by the Legacy Amendment, thanks to the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008, who provided a gift for future generations.

