Happy Korean American Day!

Earlier this week, on January 10, my birthday, I was on the phone with my parents. My parents wanted to wish me a happy birthday, and my mother was reminiscing about the day I was born, in Seoul, 1970. It was a cold day. She had no epidural. I had a big nose. I remarked how my parents underwent tremendous change that year. Their first child was born in January. By October, they were both on a plane, with me in their arms, bound for America. They were the first in their families to leave their country. What made this possible was a piece of legislation that had passed five years prior: the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. Signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson, the Immigration Act made a fundamental change in the way America admitted immigrants to the US to become citizens. Instead of having annual quotas by country, applications would be based on the merits of the applicants and their family circumstances — there would be no discrimination based on country of origin. This did not sound earth-shattering to me until I understood what was so wrong with the quota system. What I didn’t realize was that the national quota system was inherently discriminatory and even racist. In his book Nation of Nations, Tom Gjelten recounts that the original quota levels, which hadn’t changed much since they were passed into law in 1924, were set in a way that sought to preserve the ethnic “balance” of America the way it was in… 1890. Yes, in 1924 Congress passed a law that looked at the foreign-born population of the US in 1890 and set annual visa limits at 2% of the population for each of the countries they came from. Why 1890? Because in 1890 America’s foreign-born were mostly from the “respectable” parts of Europe — England, France, Germany — whose racial stock was pure and civilized. Between 1890 and 1924 America had been flooded by millions of immigrants from Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, and other “unwashed” and “undesirable” European countries. Thanks to the 1924 law, immigration from these countries slowed to a trickle. (BTW Chinese immigration had stopped altogether since the Chinese Exclusion Act was passed in 1880.) The 1965 Immigration Act changed all that. In 1958 John F. Kennedy, while a senator and presidential hopeful, had written a book, A Nation of Immigrants, with the intention of raising the profile of this issue in his campaign for president. He believed that America’s future was tied to its openness to people from everywhere. It was a bold idea. Kennedy won the White House in 1960. He was assassinated in 1963. Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, easily beat Barry Goldwater for president in 1964 and was determined to pass immigration reform as part of his civil rights agenda. The result, with the help of key allies in Congress, was the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, which said, in Johnson’s own words on the day of its signing: The bill says simply that… those wishing to immigrate to America shall be admitted on the basis of their skills and their close relationship to those already here. This is a simple test, and it is a fair test. Those who can contribute most to this country — to its growth, to its strength, to its spirit — will be the first that are admitted to this land. Little did President Johnson or Congress know that those who would line up to pass that test would become dramatically less and less European. They would come from Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America — and by the millions. By 2015 the top five countries of origin for naturalization were : Mexico, China, India, the Philippines, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. South Korea was ranked 13. Italy and Ireland was ranked 54 and 80. My father, after graduating from medical school, applied for a visa to the US to continue his residency training in 1970. In 1977, he applied to stay in the US as a citizen, to contribute to the growth, strength, and spirit of America. As a citizen, my mother helped her parents and four siblings apply for admission to the US because of their close relationship to her. They all naturalized and became citizens. The rest, as they say, is my family’s history. — Footnote: Nation of Nations prominently features the family history of Mark Keam, my friend and my state delegate in the Virginia General Assembly. Mark and other Korean American political leaders are here because of laws that were passed fifty years ago. Now they are passing laws that will affect our own children and grandchildren.