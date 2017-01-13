Happy Korean American Day!

Happy Korean American Day0
CAPAC Members Celebrate Korean American Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statements to celebrate Korean American Day, which commemorates the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States:
Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), CAPAC Chair:
“Since the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States over a century ago, the Korean American community has made a profound impact on our nation. From small business owners to religious leaders to military service members, Korean Americans have enriched American life with their significant contributions and accomplishments. As Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I join Korean Americans across the country to celebrate Korean American Day and to honor the rich cultural heritage of the Korean American community.”
Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL):
“In celebrating Korean American Day, we are reminded of all the remarkable contributions of the Korean immigrants who first came to our shores, and of the continued contributions of the Korean American community thereafter. Our nation’s strength lies in the diversity of its people, and today I am honored to celebrate the rich cultural history of Korean Americans all across the United States.”
Senator Mazie K. Hirono (HI):
“Korean Americans make significant contributions to the rich fabric of our nation. In Hawaii and across the country, we celebrate Korean American history and culture.”
Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo (GU), CAPAC Vice Chair:
“Korean Americans have made countless contributions to our nation. In Guam and across the country, Korean Americans are integral members of our communities, and they contribute every day to the vibrancy and richness of the American family. As we celebrate Korean American Day, I extend my best wishes to the Korean American community in Guam and nationwide.”
Congressman Mark Takano (CA-41), CAPAC Whip:
“Today, we celebrate the contributions of the Korean American community since their first arrival onto US soil in 1903. Korean Americans are responsible for countless achievements in science, business, education, the arts, and more. They have served in our military and they have engaged with the social and political fabric of our nation, helping to redefine notions of what it means to be an American. Our country is strengthened our diversity, and I am proud to celebrate the continued strength, vitality, and beauty of the Korean American community.”
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02):
“In the more than 100 years since the first Korean immigrants arrived on Hawaiʻi’s shores, Korean Americans have made invaluable contributions across every sector of our society. In Hawaiʻi, Korean-Americans have been an integral to our history and culture, leading in every sector of our community. Today, we celebrate generations of Korean Americans, past and present, who have helped shape and strengthen our country for the better.”
Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa (HI-01):
“Today, we celebrate Korean American Day knowing that the lives of all Americans have been enriched by the first Koreans immigrating to the United States over a century ago. The Korean American community in Hawaii stands at over 22,000 strong and the strength of their influence on Hawaii’s unique Asian American Pacific Islander community and Hawaii’s Aloha spirit cannot be exaggerated. Let us all celebrate Korean American day by acknowledging and expressing gratitude for the Korean people, their culture, and their community.”
Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13):
“On Korean-American Day, we take the time to remember the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States and the countless contributions that generations of Korean Americans have made to our nation. As journalists, activists, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists and teachers, Korean Americans are an essential part of our history and our community. Their accomplishments have immeasurably enriched our culture and contribute to the rich, vibrant and diverse tapestry of America. Happy Korean American Day!”
Congressman Ted Lieu (CA-33):
“Today, I join my colleagues in celebrating Korean American Day and recognizing the many contributions Korean Americans have made to our nation. With nearly two million Korean Americans living in the United States, their cultural, economic, and civic impacts are far reaching. From Korean cuisine to Korean pop culture, or ‘Hallyu Wave,’ our country has vastly benefited from a more diverse and inclusive society, once again reminding us of America’s legacy as a nation of immigrants. I am honored to represent many Korean Americans who call Los Angeles County and California home and join them in celebrating our Korean American community.”
Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06):
“On Korean American Day, we commemorate the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States and recognize the subsequent contributions the Korean community has made to all sectors of our society. From business to the arts to academia and public service, the Korean American community has flourished, and in doing so, has helped build America’s prosperity. I am proud to celebrate Korean American day with the vibrant Korean American community in my district and across the country.”
Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03):
“I am proud to represent a thriving Korean American community in the Third Congressional District of Virginia. Today, we commemorate the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States. Korean American Day gives the country the opportunity to reflect on the many contributions Korean Americans have made to our nation, and I am honored to join my colleagues in celebrating this important day.”
Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47):
“Korean American Day is our annual opportunity to showcase and honor the many economic and cultural contributions that Korean Americans have made to our country, and the continuing contributions they make on a daily basis to the fabric of the American tapestry. I am proud to represent the thriving Korean Business District in Garden Grove and the thousands of Korean Americans who call California’s 47th Congressional District home.”
Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52):
“On Korean American Day, I am proud to join the more than 20,000 Koreans and Korean Americans who live in San Diego in commemorating the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States. Since the first Koreans arrived on our nation’s shores, they have embodied the American Dream. In San Diego, they are business owners, educators, scientists and civic leaders, who add a rich heritage to our community. As a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I am proud to represent this growing community and will continue to work toward a better future for us all.”
Congressman Adam Smith (WA-09):
“Our country’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths. Korean Americans contribute to our rich history and promising future as decorated members of our Armed Forces, innovative small business owners, passionate civil rights leaders, and creative artists. I join in commemorating Korean American Day to honor the many accomplishments of the Korean American Community and celebrate Korean Americans in the 9th District of Washington state and across our country.”
Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12):
“Today I join the nation in celebrating Korean Americans and their decades worth of contributions to the continued growth and prosperity of this nation. Since the arrival of the first immigrants 114 years ago, Korean men, women and children embody the rich cultural makeup that exists in our communities nationwide. I am particularly thankful for Korean Americans of New Jersey’s 12th district for their commitment as service members, business owners, academics and medical professionals. In celebrating Korean American day I also look forward to continued years of valued partnership as we work to continue our nation’s legacy of diversity and inclusion.”
The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) is comprised of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and Members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Currently chaired by Congresswoman Judy Chu, CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.