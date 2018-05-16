H. Roger Wang to chair the Committee of 100

New York, N.Y. (May 7, 2018) — The Committee of 100 (C100) announced May 7 that H. Roger Wang has been elected by members as the new chair.

As Chair, Wang, an immigrant born in China, who also lived in Hong Kong and Taiwan, will preside over Board meetings and represent the non-profit organization in its bridge-building work on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. As Founding Chairman of Golden Eagle International Group, Wang is among the most successful Chinese American businessmen working in China. He also has maintained a high level of civic engagement with the community in the United States.

“I look forward to leading this unique group, whose bilingual and bicultural backgrounds, coupled with their American citizenship, ensures they are able to bring together two great nations,” Wang said. “We stand for constructive engagement, whether through our survey of public attitudes, the delegations we bring back and forth, our annual conference, the scholarship and mentoring programs, or our public programming that promotes peace and prosperity.”

“The U.S.-China relationship is important to people around the world,” he continued, “and it is fast evolving.”

Wang previously played the lead role in ensuring the United States had a successful Pavilion at the World Expo of 2010 in Shanghai. Committee of 100 worked with a public-private partnership on an exhibit highlighting the contributions of Chinese Americans. He also made a sizable donation to help build the Chinese Garden of the Huntington Library in Southern California. C100 Governor Shirley Young, a businesswoman who was one of the founders, remarked that “Roger’s business success has been built on not only his entrepreneurial acumen but also his positive human values and sense of community.”

C100 members selected Wang after his recommendation by its Nominations & Governance Committee. He was chosen at the annual meeting, held in conjunction with the non-profit organization’s annual conference, which took place on May 4 in Santa Clara, California. The conference chair, who heads the Northern California chapter of the organization, entrepreneur Ken Fong, said, “Roger is emphatic about presenting real stories of Chinese American contributions and promoting their positive image.”

Other members praised Wang.

“I’ve known Roger for almost three decades and am pleased to have introduced him to C100. He is a passionate bridge builder on the U.S.-China relationship and his leadership at C100 will help yield tangible outcomes and advance our organization to the next level,” said Dominic Ng, a past Chair and the CEO of EastWest Bank.

“Roger is the kind of person who is always ready with an extended hand, not to receive but to give,” said Ambassador Linda Tsao Yang, Honorary Co-Chair of the Conference. (Ambassador Yang represented the United States on appointment of President Bill Clinton, to the Asian Development Bank.)

Current C100 Chair Frank H. Wu, who will continue as President, said, “This is a transformative moment for the organization. I embrace Roger’s leadership. We will be a team. He has a vision for us. I’ll be implementing it with our terrific staff.”

The Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts. Founded by world renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution for U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage to join by invitation based on their extraordinary achievements. For over 25 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the twin missions of promoting full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life, and encouraging constructive relations between the peoples of the United States and Greater China. www.committee100.org