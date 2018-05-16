H. Roger Wang to chair the Committee of 100

H. Roger Wang, chair of the Committee of 100.
New York, N.Y. (May 7, 2018) — The Committee of 100 (C100) announced May 7 that H. Roger Wang has been elected by members as the new chair.
As Chair, Wang, an immigrant born in China, who also lived in Hong Kong and Taiwan, will preside over Board meetings and represent the non-profit organization in its bridge-building work on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. As Founding Chairman of Golden Eagle International Group, Wang is among the most successful Chinese American businessmen working in China. He also has maintained a high level of civic engagement with the community in the United States.
“I look forward to leading this unique group, whose bilingual and bicultural backgrounds, coupled with their American citizenship, ensures they are able to bring together two great nations,” Wang said. “We stand for constructive engagement, whether through our survey of public attitudes, the delegations we bring back and forth, our annual conference, the scholarship and mentoring programs, or our public programming that promotes peace and prosperity.”
“The U.S.-China relationship is important to people around the world,” he continued, “and it is fast evolving.”
Wang previously played the lead role in ensuring the United States had a successful Pavilion at the World Expo of 2010 in Shanghai. Committee of 100 worked with a public-private partnership on an exhibit highlighting the contributions of Chinese Americans. He also made a sizable donation to help build the Chinese Garden of the Huntington Library in Southern California. C100 Governor Shirley Young, a businesswoman who was one of the founders, remarked that “Roger’s business success has been built on not only his entrepreneurial acumen but also his positive human values and sense of community.”
C100 members selected Wang after his recommendation by its Nominations & Governance Committee. He was chosen at the annual meeting, held in conjunction with the non-profit organization’s annual conference, which took place on May 4 in Santa Clara, California. The conference chair, who heads the Northern California chapter of the organization, entrepreneur Ken Fong, said, “Roger is emphatic about presenting real stories of Chinese American contributions and promoting their positive image.”
Other members praised Wang.
“I’ve known Roger for almost three decades and am pleased to have introduced him to C100. He is a passionate bridge builder on the U.S.-China relationship and his leadership at C100 will help yield tangible outcomes and advance our organization to the next level,” said Dominic Ng, a past Chair and the CEO of EastWest Bank.
“Roger is the kind of person who is always ready with an extended hand, not to receive but to give,” said Ambassador Linda Tsao Yang, Honorary Co-Chair of the Conference. (Ambassador Yang represented the United States on appointment of President Bill Clinton, to the Asian Development Bank.)
Current C100 Chair Frank H. Wu, who will continue as President, said, “This is a transformative moment for the organization. I embrace Roger’s leadership. We will be a team. He has a vision for us. I’ll be implementing it with our terrific staff.”
The Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts. Founded by world renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution for U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage to join by invitation based on their extraordinary achievements. For over 25 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the twin missions of promoting full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life, and encouraging constructive relations between the peoples of the United States and Greater China. www.committee100.org
百人会欢迎新任理事会主席王恒
百人会高兴地宣布王恒先生当选为新任理事会主席。作为理事会主席, 他将主持理事会会议, 并代表百人会从事横跨太平洋两岸的桥梁建设工作。王先生在中国出生,曾在香港及台湾生活,后由台湾移民美国。他是南京金鹰国际集团有限公司的创始人和首席执行官, 也是在中国工作的最成功的美籍华商之一。 王先生在美国也积极参与当地的社区事务。
“我期待着领导这个独特的团队。他们的双语和跨文化背景, 再加上他们的美国公民身份, 确保他们能够联结两个伟大的国家,” 王恒说。“我们主张建设性的交往, 无论是通过我们的公众态度民意调查, 来往于中美之间的代表团, 我们的年会, 奖学金和辅导项目, 还是我们的促进和平与繁荣的公共项目。”
“中美关系对全世界人民来说都是至关重要的,” 王恒说, “而中美关系将持续发展。”
此前, 在2010年上海世博会上, 王恒扮演了领导角色, 确保美国馆得以成功落成。在此期间, 百人会以政府和社会资本合作模式推出的展览, 突显了美国华人的贡献。他还捐款帮助建设南加州亨廷顿图书馆的中国园林。作为百人会创始人之一的百人会创会理事杨雪兰评价说: “王恒的商业成功不仅仅源于他作为创业者的敏锐, 还源于他积极的价值观和社区意识。”
王恒获百人会提名和治理委员会的提名, 经由会员选举决定。百人会加州圣克拉拉举办年会前, 于5月4日召开会员大会, 作出了这一决定。此次年会的共同主席百人会北加州分会主席方瑞贤表示: “王恒非常重视讲述美籍华人所作贡献的真实故事, 以及推广他们的正面形象。”
其他成员也对王恒有颇多赞许。
“我与王恒相识已经近三十年了, 我非常高兴介绍他加入了百人会。他对搭建中美间桥梁充满热情, 我相信百人会在他的领导下会取得更多切实的成果, 并发展到一个新的高度,” 前百人会理事会主席, 华美银行董事长兼首席执行长吴建民说。
“王恒是那种总是准备伸出援手的人, 不言索取而言奉献,” 百人会年会名誉主席杨曹文梅大使说。(1993年至1999年间, 杨曹文梅获克林顿总统委任, 出任美国驻亚洲开放银行代表。)
现任百人会理事会主席兼会长吴华扬将继续担任百人会会长一职, 他表示: “这是百人会的转型时刻。我将迎接王恒的领导。我们将成为一个团队。他对百人会有远大的视野, 我将与我们出色的工作人员一道将之付诸实现。”
百人会（简称：C100）是由杰出美籍华人组成的非营利组织，成员来自商界、政界、学界及各艺术领域，由蜚声全球的建筑大师贝聿铭及大提琴演奏家马友友等人发起成立，会员依据个人杰出成就凭邀请入会。成立近30年来，百人会汇集其杰出会员的集体力量，始终致力于其两大使命，即推动美籍华人在美国社会生活中的全面参与，促进美国及大中华地区间建设性关系的发展。
更多信息: www.committee100.org.