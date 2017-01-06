Score some fun at the Elks Hoop Shoot!

Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Jan. 5, 2017) — Elks Lodges is calling all kids ages 8-13 to a Free Throw Contest at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 2017 at Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443.

Contestants that perform well will have the opportunity to advance through local, district, state, regional, and national competitions. The contest is free of charge to contestants at every level.

Contest registration begins at 11 a.m. on the day of the event, and the Free Throw Contest will begin at 12 p.m. All contestants must be signed by a parent or guardian. To receive a registration form, or to register early, please call the Zanewood Recreation Center at 763-315-8444.

For more information, please visit the Zanewood Recreation Facebook page.

