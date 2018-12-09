Free online healing chanting meditation event

Eden Prairie, Minn. (Dec. 8, 2018) — A new year is a time for rebirth, renewal, rejuvenation, replenishment, and rejoice.

There is no better way to embrace this rekindling of the spirit than communal meditation. Join us Jan. 6-12 as we follow the lead of Master Chunyi Lin and three Tibetan Monks in a collective gathering of enlightening meditation.

This 7 Day Chanting and Blessing Meditation will take place on the ocean’s deep and ancient waters, aboard a cruise ship at sea. From such an enchanted location as this, the week-long sacred ceremony of blessing will be broadcasted across the world to the benefit of all beings. All of those who wish to share in the spiritual connection of participating in this chanting and blessing meditation can do so for free, twice daily for a whole week.

The healing power of meditating with chants and blessings is a profound force that has to be experienced to be understood. With guidance from Master Chunyi Lin and the three Tibetan Monks, all beings can achieve the enlightened state of meditation brought about by group chants and blessings. Since the entire event is free join and hear around the world, there is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

You don’t have to be familiar with practicing chants or meditation to reap the benefits of this spiritual recharging. Even if you’ve never done any meditation at all before, we still encourage you to sign up for free and join us in this blessed week of celebration. For one hour each day, broken up into morning and evening segments of 30 minutes each, you can join in on the celebration and feel the healing benefits of focused meditation. All you have to do is set aside half an hour each morning for one week, and half an hour each evening. Master Chunyi Lin and the three Tibetan Monks will take care of the rest, and they will guide you through the meditative chants and blessings designed to rejuvenate the soul.

With the collective wisdom of Master Chunyi Lin and the three Tibetan Monks, there is a total of over 233 years of chanting power and experience. The eldest of the three Tibetan Monks is 98 years old, and his chanting acumen has been honed over nearly a century of experience. As this unique experience is to be broadcasted sailing on the water, the ocean will act as a sacred basin for the fundamental element of life. You don’t even have to leave your house to join in on this spectacular week of blessed prayer, because you can participate from anywhere in the world at your convenience.

Qigong Master Chunyi Lin, the Founder and Creator of Spring Forest Qigong, has put this blessed event together for the benefit of all, and he has enlisted the help of the three Tibetan Monks. In a world that can seem so tremendously chaotic at times, this week of blessed meditation and prayer is designed to bring us all together into cohesive unity. A refreshing renewal will be evident to all of those who choose to participate, and our world will be better because of it. If we can all just set aside our differences for one week and rejoice in the beauty of the world and the life with which it flows, we can all achieve a more wholesome and peaceful existence. By looking both inside and out, we can come together in prayer and bless the year, the world, and life itself.

Different chanting prayers will be delivered each of the 7 days during this week of blessings and meditation, and live audio streaming will occur daily so that you can tune in and join in from wherever you want. We want to make this rejuvenating experience as accessible as possible to as many people as possible, and this is why we are making these audio streams available free of charge. There is strength and unity in numbers, and the greater participation we receive, the more profound the impact can be.

Master Chunyi Lin and the three Tibetan Monks are dedicated to bringing prayer and blessings to people across the globe, and peaceful tranquility can be achieved through this practice. Everyone throughout the world is encouraged to connect to the energy that will be emanating from the waters surrounding the cruise ship from which Master Chunyi Lin and the three Tibetan Monks will be offering this guided meditation of blessed prayers and chants. With goals of prosperity, safety, and health for 2019, we can all come together as a global community for this week of prayer, and share in the peaceful vibrations of radiating love out into the world.

This epic week will commence at 7 p.m. (CST) Sunday, Jan. 6, with A Prayer for All Living Beings. The next six days through to Saturday January 12th will feature morning and evening meditative prayer sessions of chants and blessings at both 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CST. The next five days will include five different blessed meditative prayer Sutras. Finally, the last day will culminate with a chant to transform all negative karmas. Each day will feature a different chanting prayer, and Master Chunyi Lin and the three Tibetan Monks will be there for guidance every step of the way. Healing and protection will be emphasized, along with cultivation of a nurturing environment for peace and love. The positivity and transformative spiritual cleansing obtained through this meditative process will be felt by all those who choose to participate in this wondrous occasion.

We invite you to see for yourself and experience the terrific joys that meditative prayer and chanting blessings can offer. Regardless of age, gender, creed, race, religion, culture, or ethnicity, everyone is welcome and everyone is encouraged to join and become inspired by the teachings of Master Chunyi Lin and the three Tibetan Monks. Open your heart and open you mind – join us as we welcome the New Year and pray for peaceful prosperity across the globe as a collective community.

